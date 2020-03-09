Rex Lutz has been living with multiple sclerosis for decades. Since his diagnosis was given in 1982, the Aiken local and U.S. Navy veteran has been active in awareness and fundraising activities to help people be aware of the symptoms of MS and local resources available to those who have it.
"This is National MS Awareness week," Lutz said. "So it's to give people the opportunity to make them aware."
Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects over 2 million people. The disease occurs when the body's immune system, for unknown reasons, causes inflammation that causes damage to myelin and nerve fibers, causing chronic pain and permanent nerve damage.
Lutz and his wife, Angela, were hanging orange ribbons on lamp posts in downtown Aiken on Sunday, March 8, to mark the kickoff of National MS Awareness Week.
"There's over one million people – according to a recent study – diagnosed with MS," Lutz said. "And that's everything from children now ... to super senior MS. People have been living with this a long time now."
Lutz is the leader of a local MS self-help group, the Aiken Myelinators. In addition to putting up the ribbons, Lutz is also actively involved in the upcoming Aiken Walk MS, a 1-mile fundraiser walk that raises money to support research and find a cure for MS at the National MS Society.
The walk will take place Saturday, April 18, at 8 a.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. To register for Aiken Walk MS, or to learn more about the Aiken Myelinators, visit nationalmssociety.org.