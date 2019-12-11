Local residents can vote online daily for their favorite medical professionals in the second Aiken's Choice Top Docs 2020 contest.
The contest began with voting for the nominations phase, and now the top five nominees in each of the 46 categories have moved on to the voting phase. The finalists voting phase takes place through Dec. 31.
Residents can vote once per day online at aikenstandard.secondstreetapp.com/TopDocs2020.
"The nomination phase was from Nov. 1-30, in which time we received over 6,000 nominations in 46 categories," said Lindsey McCullough, Aiken Standard advertising manager. "The finalist voting phase is a clean slate for the top nominees as their nomination votes do not carry over. Voters should be reminded that they can continue to vote once daily for their favorites in each category until Dec. 31."
The majority of the nominating and voting process for Top Docs will take place online.
A printed finalist voting ballot was published in the Aiken Standard on Dec. 11. To request a print ballot, call the Aiken Standard at 803-648-2311 or stop by the Business Office at 326 Rutland Drive.
"We also added new categories this year after suggestions from our readers last year, such as Nurse Practitioner and Nursing Staff," McCullough said. "We welcome feedback from our readers regarding our readers' choice ballots. Once the voting has started, to be fair, we aren't able to add any categories; however, we can take them into consideration for next year."
One winner and one finalist in each category will be announced in a special section inserted in the Aiken Standard on Sunday, Jan. 26, and The North Augusta Star on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The Top Docs contest saw over 10,000 nominations and votes in 2019.
"As we are in our second year for Top Docs, our events team is thrilled to be putting together a celebration dinner event in early February just for the Top Docs winners," McCullough said. "Last year, we invited them to the Aiken's Choice celebration, but I'm so glad the voter participation has shown us the readers like having a separate ballot for our medical professionals and practices, and we can give them their own party to celebrate."
Winners will receive invitations to the Top Docs celebration from the Aiken Standard events staff, McCullough said.
To vote, visit aikenstandard.secondstreetapp.com/TopDocs2020.