Now that the turkey leftovers have been consumed and Christmas is not yet upon us, you may have time to address some important end-of the-year financial moves you can consider making before the end of 2019.
• If you are 70½ or older and have not yet taken your required minimum distribution(s) from your 401(k) or your IRA, you must take these distributions by Dec. 31 or be hit with a penalty of 50% of the amount you did not withdraw. If you turned 70½ in 2019, you have until April 1, 2020, to take your first withdrawal, but you will have to take a second withdrawal in 2020 prior to Dec. 31, 2020.
Remember that you must take an RMD from each one of your company-sponsored plans, but if you have multiple traditional IRA accounts, you may withdraw your RMD (based on the total Dec. 31, 2018, value of all such IRA accounts) from only one account.
• If you have had trading gains in your taxable investment accounts this year, you may wish to consider unloading those stocks that are worth less than the price to you paid to acquire them. Losses on your investments are first used to offset capital gains of the same type. So short-term losses are first deducted against short-term gains, and long-term losses are deducted against long-term gains. Net losses of either type can then be deducted against the other kind of gain.
If you are still bullish on the stocks you sell, remember that you must wait at least 30 days to repurchase those issues or else your losses may not be used to offset gains.
• If you are a participant in company-sponsored HSA plan, you have time to maximize your tax-deductible contribution. For single plans, the contribution limit is $3,500 and $7,000 for family plans. If your account has unused dollars at year-end, those amounts can be carried over from year to year. When you turn 65, you may withdraw funds for any purpose and not be hit with a withdrawal penalty. Prior to that date, withdrawals for medical expenses are tax-free.
• If you are participating in a company-sponsored flexible spending account plan, you must spend all the money in the account (you can leave $500 in the account) by the end of the year, or by the end of the 2020 open enrollment period if the plan so provides. Failure to spend down such accounts will mean that you will forfeit those unused dollars.
• Make a 529 plan contribution for the future education expenses incurred by your children or grandchildren, if you have not yet done so. In fact, South Carolina is one of only a handful of states that allows its residents to contribute up to the April 15 deadline, or when the tax deadline is set, and still get a deduction on the previous year’s taxes.
Contributions to the South Carolina Future Scholar Plan also qualify for a S.C. state income tax deduction, but 529 plan contributions are not deductible on your federal tax return.
• If your family income is too high for you to make a Roth IRA contribution for 2019, you still have time to contribute to a non-deductible IRA and then convert those funds to a Roth by year-end. This perfectly legitimate move is referred to as a Back-Door Roth.
• Year-end is a good time to review your insurance policies: homeowner’s and auto, renter’s insurance and life insurance. If you rent and don’t have renter’s insurance, you are foolish, since these policies are not expensive. Remember that if your apartment complex has a fire or a hurricane hits Aiken, the apartment complex’s insurance will not cover the losses of your personal property.
• Make certain that your beneficiary designations are up to date on your life insurance policies as well as your IRA and 401(k) accounts. You may want to consider jointly titling your home so that in the event of your death, the house will not be part of your probated estate. Ditto with your bank and other savings accounts.