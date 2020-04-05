Filing Status plus Coronavirus changes to RMD’s
One of the questions I get quite often deals with the filing status that a married couple should elect on their federal income tax return(s): is it more tax beneficial for a couple to file a joint return, or as married filing separately? The answer, not unlike most answers is: it depends.
In the vast majority of situations, it is more advantageous for a couple to file jointly, particularly if their joint income is less than $60,000, or if they receive Social Security benefits. Couples with children under age 13 invariably are better off filing jointly since joint filers, but not separate, can claim child and dependent care expenses and may qualify for that tax credit. The other huge loss for couples filing separately is that they cannot qualify for the Earned Income Credit.
In addition, separate filers are not eligible for any education tax credits, such as the American Opportunity Credit or the Lifelong Learning Credit. Separate filers also lose the adoption credit (in virtually every case), and the student loan interest deduction is also not available to separate filers.
If couples do file separately, each spouse must either claim itemized expenses or the standard deduction; i.e., one can’t itemize and the other not. If each do itemize, ½ of the total deductions must be claimed by each spouse individually.
Separate filers take a huge hit for the deduction for a traditional IRA contribution. If the separate filer has (modified) adjusted income greater than $10,000, there is no IRA deduction available, nor may that individual make a contribution to a Roth IRA.
If you lived with your spouse at any time during the tax year and file separately, you can't claim the credit for the elderly or the disabled, and you must include in income a greater percentage (up to 85%) of any social security benefits you received.
There are situations in which it is better to file separately, however. A couple may pay the IRS less by filing separately when both spouses work and earn about the same amount. When they compare the tax due amount under both joint and separate filing statuses, they may discover that combining their earnings puts them into a higher tax bracket.
Another situation can occur if either spouse has a large amount of out-of-pocket medical expenses to claim. The IRS only allows you to deduct the amount of these medical costs that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income in 2019. As a result, it can be difficult to claim most of your expenses if you and your spouse have a high AGI. Remember though that each spouse must split the medical expenses equally.
The only way to know for sure which way is better for your family is to prepare returns for each spouse with a filing status of married, filing separately, and then compare those total tax amounts with that generated by a joint return.
IMPORTANT UPDATE:
If you have been concerned about taking your RMD in 2020 when your account values are probably depressed, you can rest easy. One of the important provisions of the CARE act suspended required minimum distributions for 2020 across all defined contribution qualified retirement plans. These include IRA’s, 401(k)’s, 403(b) plans, and 457 plans. That means you can leave your monies in the plan in 2020 and allow the values to recover, even if 2020 was your first scheduled year.
If you are under 59 ½ and have been impacted by the coronavirus: you or your spouse has contracted the virus, or one of you has lost your job, or your business has been negatively affected, you will not be faced with a 10% early withdrawal penalty if you withdraws monies from IRA’s or other defined contribution plans.
You can withdraw up to $100,000 and spread the tax bite over three years.