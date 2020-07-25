When I was in graduate school, I majored in insurance, about which I knew virtually nothing. Early on I learned that the major reason to purchase insurance of any type was to protect oneself against those catastrophes whose incidence of occurrence was low, but whose financial impact would be devastating. In insurance parlance, this means that the frequency of loss is low, but the severity of a potential loss is high. Probably the best example is life insurance, since the financial loss suffered by a family after the death of the breadwinner would be dramatic.
There are other examples, as well. What if you were in a serious automobile accident in which you were found to be at fault? The injured person whose car you hit with your vehicle sues you in court and wins a judgment of $900,000 against you. What would your auto policy pay? My policy (and I pay extra for this coverage) would pay a maximum of $100,000 for property damage and $250,000 per person for personal injury. Depending on the extent of damage and injuries, I could be liable for upwards of $550,000! In today’s litigious society, these numbers are, unfortunately, probably low.
Consider these other potential liability situations that arise every day across the country: your next door neighbor slips and falls on the sidewalk to your front door, and you are sued under your homeowner’s policy; or, a large tree in your yard is hit by lightning, falls and severely damages your neighbor’s house, and the damages total $150,000. It will not suffice for you to say that you thought that such accidents were covered by your homeowner’s coverage, because they probably would not be.
An umbrella liability policy is aptly named since its sits atop your auto and homeowner’s policies to provide extra protection over and above the liability amount provided the in the “base” policy. So, if you have a $1 million dollar umbrella liability policy, and a base homeowner’s policy, in the auto accident example above, the auto policy would pay $249,000, assuming a $1,000 deductible and the umbrella policy would pay $651,000.
Umbrella liability coverage may be purchased in amounts upwards of $1, $2, or even $5 million of coverage, on top of the amounts provided by your base policy. Premiums per million usually run between $300-$400 (provided you have reasonably good risk factors, such as zero speeding tickets in the past few years, and your credit is good), and, depending on the insurer, you are usually able to determine the amount of coverage that you want.
Typical umbrella policies require you to have underlying homeowner’s and auto liability coverage equal to the amount of the umbrella policy’s deductible. Also, it is usually a good idea to get all of your policies from the same insurer, since you will usually get a premium discount, and you will not have to fight with multiple companies is something should occur. It is scary to contemplate all the liability risks that we take every day, and the occurrence of any one can instantly destroy the best financial planning strategy. Not too many of us can self-insure such risks, so the use of commercial insurance is the best solution8, since insurance should be purchased in all situations in which the frequency of loss is low, but the severity of the potential loss is high.
Additionally, it will pay you to review your homeowner policy to ascertain the limits of coverage in the event of theft or loss of expensive items. When my wife and I were married in the halcyon days of yore, we were fortunate to receive several pieces of sterling silver flatware. Over the years, we have purchased additional pieces to complete our set. Were that silver to be stolen, my homeowner policy would pay only $2,500; newer policies might pay as much as $5,000, but that amount would not be enough to replace the silver.
The answer is a jewelry rider that ensures individual pieces of jewelry and precious metal items on a scheduled basis for their appraised value. These riders can be pricey, but since they ensure against theft and loss, such riders can mean that these items can be worn or used and not simply stored in your safe deposit box.