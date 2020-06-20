The basics of Health Savings Accounts are well known. You are eligible to establish an account so long as:
• You are covered under a high deductible health plan (HDHP) which must meet certain qualifications.
• You have no other health coverage (with some exceptions).
• You are not enrolled in Medicare.
• You cannot be claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2017 tax return.
Quoting from IRS publication 969: “a Health Savings Account (HSA) is a tax-exempt trust or custodial account you set up with a qualified HSA trustee to pay or reimburse certain medical expenses you incur. You must be an eligible individual to qualify for an HSA.
No permission or authorization from the IRS is necessary to establish an HSA. You set up an HSA with a trustee. A qualified HSA trustee can be a bank, an insurance company, or anyone already approved by the IRS to be a trustee of individual retirement arrangements (IRAs) or Archer MSAs. The HSA can be established through a trustee that is different from your health plan provider.”
Usually, employers offer HDHP’s, but you may establish one with a health provider if you are self-employed or even if you are retired. There are no maximum income limits for an HSA, and you don’t have to have earned income to be able to deduct contributions: $3,550 ($4550 if you are 55 or older) for a single plan or $7,100 for a family plan.
The benefits of HSA’s are straightforward:
• Contributions are tax-deductible even if you do not itemize your deductions.
• Monies in the account enjoy tax-deferred growth and used dollars each year can remain in the account and continue to enjoy tax-deferred growth.
• Distributions from these accounts are tax-free, provided they are used for qualified medical expenses (those that would otherwise qualify as itemized medical expenses).
One of the most important retirement planning considerations is providing the means to pay for medical expenses. Health care expenses can rapidly deplete one’s retirement savings. If you fund an HSA every year that you are able and you don’t use the funds for current medical expenses, you can accumulate a significant amount that can help defray future medical costs. When you are enrolled in Medicare, you can no longer make HSA contributions, but you are not required to liquidate your HSA. You may continue to take tax-and penalty-free distributions for qualified medical expenses. You can even take tax-and penalty-free distributions for Medicare premiums (but not for Medicare Supplement Insurance premiums) and out-of-pocket expenses or for your share of premiums for employer-based coverage.
If you do not use the funds in your HSA for medical expenses, when you reach age 65, you may use them for any other purpose without penalty. If those funds are withdrawn for non-medical reasons before age 65, there is a 10% penalty attached to the withdrawal.
So, consider this scenario: John and Jane Smith are each 55 and retired. Their only income is from a taxable brokerage account and pensions. They are each covered by a HDHP through Blue Choice of S.C. and each has established an HSA account, and each contributes (and deducts) $4,550 annually to their individual account.
Assuming they do not withdraw any funds before they reach age 65 and their accounts earn 5% annually, together they would have accumulated over $112,000 by age 65. If they enroll in Medicare, they may no longer make contributions to an HSA, but the dollars in the account can remain and grow tax deferred. When they reach age 70½, there are no required RMD’s from their HSAs.
The research firm Morningstar recently published the first study ever evaluating 10 of the largest health savings account plans as spending and investment vehicles. If you are interested, search online for “Morningstar survey of HSA providers.”