If you are approaching retirement age, you are going to soon be faced with some important decisions regarding the employer-sponsored retirement plans that you have been a participant in.
First things first, if you have been a participant in a defined benefit plan, you should do two things: First, be thankful that you have been in such a plan, since you will receive a guaranteed monthly income stream that you cannot outlive. The second thing that you should do, if you have not yet done so, is to meet with the plan administrator to learn out what your distribution choices are. Defined benefit plans provide, typically, an amount of monthly retirement income that is based on your income during employment and your years of credited service with that employer. Assume that your monthly retirement income will be $3,000 per month, based on a life only annuity option (the typical option). This option provides no guarantees of payment duration, so that if you were to die one month after retiring, your spouse would receive no further retirement income from that plan. Bummer! To prevent you from unknowingly disinheriting your wife, the feds now require her to sign off if you elect an annuity payout that does not include a spousal residual monthly benefit. Bear in mind that providing some spousal residual will reduce the amount of monthly income you will receive while you both are still living, since your combined life expectancies are greater than your individual life expectancy. In such a case, your monthly income might drop by 10-15%, or $2,550-$2,700.
Another important question to ask your defined benefit plan administrator: does the plan provides a cash distribution option? If it does, you might be able to generate more monthly income by electing the cash distribution and then purchasing an annuity yourself from an insurance company. Doing so will not engender any negative tax consequences.
If your company plan is a 401(k) plan, you may have the option to leave your accumulated funds in the employer plan, and this choice may be best if the investment choices are good and if the administration expenses are low. Otherwise, there are some definite estate planning advantages to be gained by transferring your accumulated assets directly to an IRA. The way to do that is to establish the IRA account with a financial institution and then instruct your company’s 401(k) plan administrator to send your account balance to your new account. Otherwise, if you take the distribution yourself in the form of a check, your plan is required to withhold 20% of the total distribution, even though you plan on rolling over the amount to your IRA account. You will eventually that tax money back but not until you file your tax return for the year in question and get your refund.
Here are the two primary advantages of moving your retirement dollars to an IRA:
Your wife will obtain a huge tax break from your IRA in the event of your death, and that is the ability to stretch out the payments from her inherited values based on her life expectancy. The kids can stretch out the income from their portions over not more than 10 years.
I recommend that you leave your IRA assets to your spouse, and then she/he can leave any remaining monies to your children and/or grandchildren. A spouse is treated, literally, as royalty when it comes to the distribution options that are available to her or him regarding inherited IRA assets.
Another plus for the IRA is the ability to establish separate IRA accounts for your beneficiaries, each with a different investment strategy – conservative for your wife and more aggressive for the kids.
If you are at age 72 and still working, there is a big advantage in leaving your accumulated dollars in the company’s 401(k) plan, and that is that you don’t have to take any required minimum distributions from the plan so long as you continue to work, and the investment fees are usually paid by your employer.
The CARES Act also allowed persons beyond the age of 72 who have earned income to make deductible contributions to a traditional IRA
Distribution planning is important, so consult a qualified professional if you have questions.