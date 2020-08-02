I admit it: One of the most alluring olfactory sensations for me is the smell of a new car. I have often wondered if new car dealers have a spray that is used to ensure that a new car has that distinctive “aroma” when I sit in the driver’s seat.
That reality notwithstanding, there can be no doubt that the purchase of a slightly used car usually makes more sense than purchasing a new vehicle. The old adage that a new car is worth 10% less as soon as you drive it off the dealer’s lot is true, and then the vehicle will typically lose an additional 10% of its value after the first 12 months that you own it. Car experts generally agree that a vehicle will lose upwards of 60% of its value in the first 60 months of its life.
If you are one of those consumers who, like my dear departed father, would purchase a new vehicle every two to three years, you may want to consider a lease, since your vehicle lease would not entail any out of pocket maintenance expenses. If you use your vehicle in your business, and you routinely drive 25,000-plus miles a year, a lease may not make sense, since you may only claim actual operating expenses and you cannot use the mileage rate to calculate your vehicle business deduction.
Since over a third of all new cars are leased rather than sold outright is good news for used car buyers, since those leases are usually for periods of 24 or 36 months; the cars have been well maintained by the dealer; and the accumulated mileage is generally low.
It will behoove you to have narrowed down the list of used car brands that you are considering before you begin shopping. There is a plethora of helpful information online to assist you to make an informed used car purchase. Websites sponsored by Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds and Consumer Reports can be most enlightening.
Before you trot down to your friendly dealer though, you (and your spouse if you are married) should decide what you actually need in a vehicle, and that is not necessarily what you may want. One thing you do not want to do when purchasing any car is to make an impulsive purchase that you may regret later.
Purchasing a used car that was originally leased can be a good idea, but remember that you are going to pay more than you would if you bought the same vehicle with the same mileage, etc. directly from the prior owner. However, the peace of mind may be worth the price.
Wherever you purchase your used vehicle, make certain that you obtain a Car Fax report. Taking this step will prevent you from buying a vehicle that had been involved in a wreck. Also, you can navigate to www.nhtsa.gov to ascertain if the vehicle has ever been subject to a recall.
If you are thinking about buying a car from a prior owner, in addition to taking the steps listed in this article, I recommend that you take the vehicle into a reputable repair facility before you finalize the deal to ensure that the vehicle looks as good under the hood as it does on the outside.
When I purchased my 2013 Honda, I found a vehicle that had been a demo, driven by the sales manager. The car had 6,000 miles on it, and I was able to obtain the proverbial “great deal.”
One important piece of information you should have prior to purchase is the total cost of a used car over its expected lifetime. This cost will incorporate costs to operate the vehicle, projected probability of repairs and how well the vehicle will hold its value over time. This type of info is routinely made available on the websites that are mentioned herein.
I recommend that you shop for financing if you are not going to pay cash for the vehicle. That’s not to say you shouldn’t consider any dealer financing. Some dealers forge relationships with lenders to offer competitive rates. Dealer financing might also allow you to take advantage of rebates and incentives. You can search for rebates and incentives on Edmunds’ website.