Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with periods of rain. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.