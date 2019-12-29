Notwithstanding the current vitriolic environment in Congress, an important piece of retirement legislation was tacked onto the spending bill that the president signed a few days ago. This legislation contains both good news and bad news for current and future retirees.
Let’s start with the bad news: The enactment, known as Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, or Secure Act, eliminates one of the most favorable family estate planning tools, the stretch IRA. This technique allowed a deceased IRA owner to leave account values to younger beneficiaries and have those values distributed to those beneficiaries over their individual life expectancies. The younger the age of the beneficiary, the longer was the tax deferral on the total account value.
The new law mandates that those death benefits must be paid out to beneficiaries within 10 years, generating a potentially large tax bill in the 10th year. Moreover, if the IRA values are left in a trust with instructions to pay out required amounts each year, there could be a real mess coordinating the trust provisions with the new law.
If you are planning on leaving IRA values in a trust for distribution to one or more beneficiaries, it is vitally important that you consult with your attorney, so that conforming changes can be made. Don’t pass away until those changes have been implemented.
As is the case with any new piece of tax legislation, we won’t know all the ins and outs of the law until the IRS issues regulations that will explain how all of these provisions will operate and what must be done for trusts that are already irrevocable and distributing RMDs now.
This legislation does not affect values that you leave to your surviving spouse, but when he or she dies, the values that he or she passes to beneficiaries must then be paid out over not more than 10 years.
Now for the good news: Since we Americans are working longer, the new law extends the start date for Required Minimum Distributions to the year in which a person attains age 72, instead of the current 70 and ½. If you will not turn 70 and ½ in 2019, then you can wait until age 72 to start. If you continue to work for a company in which you are less than a 5% owner, you don’t have to start taking RMDs from that company’s plan until the year after you retire.
If you were born in the first half of your birth year, you will get to push the RMD start date back two years; if you will reach 70 and ½ in the first 6 months of 2020, the new law will only extend your start date by one year.
Just as is the case now, when you reach 72, you must take your first RMD by no later than April 1 of the following year, but if you make that choice, you will have to take two distributions that year. For each subsequent year, you must take your RMD by Dec. 31 of each year.
The amount of each RMD distribution is calculated on an IRS life expectancy factor multiplied by the Dec. 31 value of the account in the preceding year.
Although not a part of the Secure Act, the IRS recently released its proposal to update these life expectancy tables based on the increased longevity of all Americans. This change will apply beginning in 2021 and will be the first upgrade since 2002. Interestingly. for persons who are now 65 or older, our life expectancy has improved by 8%. Aren’t you glad you made the decision to work out or go to a personal trainer?