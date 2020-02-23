The earned income tax credit (EITC), was first enacted on a temporary basis by the Ford Administration in 1975. Originally, it was a modest tax credit that provided financial assistance to low-income, working families with children. When initially enacted, the credit was equal to 10% of the first $4,000 of income.
The credit was substantially expanded by President Reagan in the '80s, who deemed it “the best anti-poverty, the best pro-family, the best job creation measure to come out of Congress.”
In the '60s and '70s there was great debate in Congress over how to reform welfare, and Senator Russell Long proposed a work bonus that would provide a type of subsidy for lower income workers. This work bonus was the nascent beginning of the earned income tax credit as we now know it. The original purpose of the program was to encourage lower socio-economic Americans to enter the workforce and thus reduce the welfare rolls.
The EITC has been grown dramatically in magnitude over the ensuing years, and eligibility has been widened. It is now one the Federal Government’s largest anti-poverty programs.
The IRS website states: “The Earned Income Tax Credit, EITC or EIC, is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, you must meet certain requirements and file a tax return, even if you do not owe any tax or are not required to file. EITC reduces the amount of tax you owe and may give you a refund.”
The general eligibility rules for the EITC are that you must first be at least 25 but younger than 65. A qualifying taxpayer must have a filing status as Single, Head of Household or Married, Filing Jointly. Additionally, each member of the family must have a Social Security Card.
The definition of a qualifying child has been expanded over the years to now include: a son, daughter, adopted child, stepchild, eligible foster child, or a descendant of any of them (for example, a grandchild); or a brother, sister, half-brother, half-sister, stepbrother, stepsister or a descendant of any of them (for example, a niece or nephew).
These children must reside with the taxpayer(s) for at least 6 months in the U.S. and be younger than the taxpayer. The taxpayer must pay at least ½ of the child’s support. Moreover, the child must be under the age of 19 or be a full-time student under the age of 24 and generally not married.
Although the EITC typically is considered a credit for low-income filers, it has morphed into a support framework for those persons and families with larger incomes. As an example, a married couple in 2019 with three children and an adjusted gross income of $55,592 or less, could receive a tax credit of up to $6,557.
An individual who earned $15,570 in 2019 with no kids may receive as much as $529. The average amount of the credit in 2018 was $2488.
As with any program that doles out money, the EITC was abused quite badly prior to recent IRS intervention. To stem the tide of chicanery by fraudulent tax preparers and tax scammers, the IRS has taken aggressive steps to protect taxpayers. All paid tax preparers must now be registered with the IRS and possess at least a modicum of tax return preparation expertise.
Tax preparers are now required to follow a set of due diligence procedures for the Earned Income Credit that require them to complete a check list and verify the identity of anyone claiming the EITC prior to e-filing a return.
If a tax preparer fails to comply with these procedures and safeguards, he or she can be hit with a penalty of $530 for each lack of compliance.
The IRS has also established a special unit to assist taxpayers who have been victims of ID theft. These taxpayers can file their returns by using an Identity Protection PIN provided annually by the IRS. Taxpayers who are or suspect they are victims of ID theft can call the IRS at 877-438-4338 for assistance.