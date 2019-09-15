Fixed annuities have long been popular with middle-aged investors, particularly those that are of the Will Rogers school in investing, who said “I am more interested in the return of my money than I am in the return on my money.”
An annuity is a legal contract that is issued by a life insurance company. Annuities come in many different varieties, such as fixed, variable and fixed-indexed, but the thrust of this column will be on fixed annuities. Annuities that will be either annuitized at some future date or whose values will be withdrawn prior to annuitization are deferred annuities.
The money that you pay to the insurance company is your premium payment, and that payment may be made in a single payment or made in installments. Single payment fixed annuities that do not generate immediate income are known to as single premium deferred annuities, and once your premium has been paid, the insurance company will typically provide an interest guarantee on your money. If you make your premium payments in installments, an interest guarantee should apply to each payment and different guarantees may apply.
Regardless of your agent’s sales spiel, you should base your deferred annuity purchase decision on the contractual guarantees from the issuing company. Annuities should be regarded as non-correlated assets within your retirement portfolio, which means that their value does not rise and fall like your other investments may due. Annuities that are providing lifetime income transfer the risk of your living too long away from your portfolio to the life insurance company.
Non-qualified annuities (not part of an IRA or pension plan) offer two very important income tax advantages: first, the interest earnings that are credited to your premiums are not reportable as income to you during the accumulation phase of the contract. This is the phase of the contract in which your premiums are earnings interest and growing in value. The other tax advantage of non-qualified annuities is the tax treatment If the contract is annuitized, which means the accumulated value in the contract is withdrawn, generally, over your remaining life expectancy. The portion of the income that represents a return of your premium payments is not taxable, and the remaining payment is taxed as ordinary income.
Far too many annuity agents hype the fact that growth in the annuity during the accumulation phase is tax-deferred rather than being immediately taxable. This deferral of tax can reduce the taxes on your Social Security income. This fact is hardly a reason to purchase an annuity.
If you simply utilize the annuity as an accumulation vehicle, and you subsequently terminate or surrender the policy, the gain in the contract is taxable to you, and capital gain treatment is not available.
There are certain considerations that you should be aware of in considering a fixed annuity: First, the financial ratings of the issuing company are very important, and the primary insurance rating agencies are: A.M. Best, Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch. Don't be distracted by over promises from agents representing companies with poor rates This is currently happening in the indexed annuity world, and has the industry concerned enough that some states and regulatory bodies have started investigating the stability of these carriers and their ability to back up their contractual promises
The interest guarantee – usually these guarantees are higher than current CD rates. Remember that the guarantees are what you should be focusing on, not the illustrated rates in the proposals. If it sounds too be good to be true, it probably is.
The surrender penalty period – this refers to the length of time that your money must remainder in the annuity contract before you can terminate the entire contract without the insurance company charging you a termination fee. Here, a shorter period is better, but often, higher rates of guaranteed interest are made available if you are willing to forego dipping into your annuity values until the surrender period expires.
Many annuity contracts allow you to withdraw up to 10% of your current value each year, but these withdrawals are taxable if your annuity if there are interest gains in the contract.
More on annuities next week.