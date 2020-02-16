If you paid for qualified educational expenses for yourself, your spouse or a dependent that you claimed on your tax return, the federal government provides three different tax-savings programs to assist with a portion of those expenses.
The most attractive benefit is the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC). Bear in mind that a tax credit is a direct offset against you tax liability, while a tax deduction only reduces your taxable income.
The AOTC is only available for students (or their parents if they paid the expenses for their dependent children). You can claim the credit on your taxes for a maximum of four years. Plus, the student cannot have had a felony drug conviction, and the student must have been enrolled at least half-time.
To find out if your school is a qualifying institution, you can use this tool: https://ope.ed.gov/dapip/#/home
You can reduce your tax bill by up to $2,500 for the undergrad education expenses you paid last year. The AOTC lets you claim the first $2,000 you spent on tuition, books, equipment and school fees – but not room and board or transportation costs – plus 25% of the next $2,000, for a total of tax credit of $2,500.
You can get the full education tax credit if your modified adjusted gross income, or MAGI (which is almost always your adjusted gross income), was $80,000 or less in 2019 ($160,000 or less if you file your taxes jointly with a spouse). If your MAGI was between $80,000 and $90,000 ($160,000 and $180,000 for joint filers), you’ll end up with a reduced credit. If you earn more than that, you can’t claim this credit. The credit is not available if you file as married, filing separately.
Another plus that makes this credit so valuable is that if the credit pays your tax liability down to zero, you can have 40% of the remaining amount of the credit (up to $1,000) refunded to you.
The second educational tax credit is the Lifetime Learning Credit. You can claim 20% of the first $10,000 you paid toward tuition and fees in 2019, for a maximum of $2,000. Room and board expenses are not eligible, but textbooks that are required for a class are includible. There is no limit on the number of years you may claim this credit.
This tax credit isn’t limited to undergrads or their parents. The credit applies to undergraduate, graduate and non-degree or vocational students. This credit is designed for graduate students or anyone taking classes to develop new skills, even if you already claimed the American opportunity tax credit in the past. However, you can’t claim both the American opportunity credit and the lifetime learning credit in the same year.
You qualify for the credit if your MAGI was less than $58,000 ($116,000 if you filed jointly) last year. If your MAGI was between $58,000 and $68,000 ($116,000 to $136,000 if you filed jointly), you can get a reduced credit. You can’t get the credit if your MAGI was more than $68,000 ($136,000 if you’re married and filing jointly).
The final education tax benefit is the tuition and fees deduction which allows you to deduct up to $4,000 from your gross income for money you spent on tuition, fees, books, supplies and other purchases your school requires. Like with education tax credits, personal expenses like transportation and room and board don’t qualify for this deduction.
This deduction was only retroactively made available for tax years 2018 and 2019, so if you would have qualified for it, you may amend those tax returns and claim this deduction via an amendment
The tuition and fees deduction is available to students and parents who earned less than $65,000 (or $130,000 if married filing jointly) in 2019. Those who earned between $65,000 and $80,000 ($160,000, if filing jointly) may be eligible for a $2,000 deduction.
Remember that you can only claim one education tax credit or deduction in a single year and a tax pro can help you choose which program is of most benefit to you.
Thanks to Ryan Lane for his article on these tax benefits.