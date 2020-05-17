If you are employed by a company that offers an employee benefit package, or if you are considering a new position with a different company, it will be worth your while to review carefully what employee benefits are offered by the company. Many of the perks and benefits offered by employers are tax-free and no-cost, but even if you must pay a portion or all of the costs, your cost of a benefit offered through your company will usually be less than the price you would pay if you were to purchase that benefit on your own.
Remember that all benefit packages are not the same, and if you are a mid- to- upper level executive, your employer may offer additional benefits that are not available to the rank and file. If you employer offers stock options or restricted stock units, I recommend that you review any such program carefully, since these plans can be wealth builders if your company is on the move.
The first benefit that you should take advantage of is a 401(k) plan, particularly if your employer provides a matching contribution of any magnitude. At a minimum, you should make a pre-tax contribution that is large enough to obtain the employer match. If your employer matches 50% of your contribution up to your contribution rate of 6%, then, by all means, make that 6% contribution. Remember that in South Carolina, you save both the federal and state income taxes that would be due otherwise on your contribution.
An even bigger reason to participate in a 401(k) plan is the benefit of tax-deferred growth on your contributions. For example, say you earned $50,000 (in year one and received a 1% pay raise each year) and made a pre-tax contribution of 6% of your pay (forgetting about any employer match) to your 401(k) plan. At a 5% annual earning rate, you would have accumulated almost $47,000 at the end of 10 years. However, if you had to pay taxes on your earnings each year, you would have slightly more than $35,000 at the end of 10 years.
If your company offers group life insurance coverage, remember that the first $50,000 of death benefit is free. If your company provides 2X your salary in life insurance and you earn the same $50,000 of income, you would have to include an extra $5 in your taxable income for the year if you are 40 years old. Bear in mind that you should have at least 16 times your annual income as a life insurance death benefit if you are married with two children. So, $100,000 of employer coverage plus $700,000 purchased from a life insurance company would provide your spouse with $800,000 of tax-free death benefits. That amount invested a 5% would provide her with $40,000 of annual income.
Naturally, you should avail yourself of company-provided health insurance. If you have a choice between a health maintenance plan vs. a preferred provider plan, the HMO will be less expensive, but you must use the plan providers, so you may not be able to choose your own physician. Then, too, there are usually no deductibles with HMO plans.
If your employer offers employee assistance programs, such as childcare and counseling, be sure to check out the offerings.
If your company provides tuition reimbursement, you could get a master’s degree at little or no cost to you, since up to $5,250 of employer assistance is non-taxable each year.
Health Savings Accounts are tax-advantaged and are used in tandem with high-deductible health plans. The contributions that you make to these plans are pre-tax, and any contributions that your employer makes on your behalf are not includible in your income.
Such plans are of great benefit if you never have enough medical expenses to qualify those expenses as itemized deductions. Flexible Spending Accounts offer similar advantages.
Investing your HSA funds can be a great way to save for the future, particularly if you are not using the monies to cover current medical expenses. Check with the plan administrator for costs and options.
Employer Stock Purchase plans allow you to purchase employer stock at a 15% discount, so if the stock price never goes up, you are still dollars ahead.