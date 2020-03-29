Many of us who have a large part of our assets invested the market may have been wringing our hands as the stock markets continue to plummet in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus on our country and on the rest of the world. The recent failure of Congress to agree on the extent of the federal government’s intervention in the economy has also contributed to investor unease.
Here are some takeaways for your consideration. The first is that the economy will experience and is experiencing an economic slowdown which may develop into a full-fledged recession later this year and onto 2021. The likelihood of a recession depends on the length of time for the rate of growth in new coronavirus cases to level off and eventually abate. Moreover, the market is looking for effective federal and state government intervention to cushion the impact of the pandemic on individuals and businesses.
We must remember that the lifeblood and any business that sells products or provides services is cashflow. Whenever that cashflow is interrupted, the impact can be severe. Case in point: The airline industry is a heavily leveraged one. Roughly half of all commercial airplanes are leased and the other half is financed. When airline revenues dry up, required payments to financing companies and lease holders continue to be required. Without federal intervention, the bulk of the industry will be out of cash by the end of June. It appears likely that upwards of $600 billion in government loans will be required to enable airlines to weather the coronavirus storm, recover and repay government loans and loan guarantees.
The stock market is attempting to gauge how long the this shock to the markets will last, the level to which the overall market will recover; i.e., how large the market correction will be, and how long it will take the country and the market to bounce back. Can the country recover? Absolutely, but it may take some time. Will the Dow Jones Index ever reach 29,000 again? Who knows, but certainly not in the short term.
How should intelligent investors respond to the turmoil we are now experiencing? Fluctuations in the current price of a security are inevitable unless your money is 1. under the mattress; 2. in a savings account; or 3. in a CD or money market fund. The most important thing to remember is that if you're not selling any of your stocks any time soon, volatility in the current value of your portfolio isn't a problem and can even be your friend, enabling you to buy more of a security when its price is in the toilet.
Take my case. My retirement asset mix is about 50% fixed dollar and 50% equity and virtually all my retirement assets are within qualified accounts: either in 401(k) accounts or IRAs. The RMDs that I am required to take each year, I have already withdrawn from the equity side. Remember that my 2020 RMD was based on the year-end 2019 value. So, even though my current equity values are down about 25%, the assets that comprise my equity side are invested in great companies whose stock prices should recover somewhat by the end of this year when the RMD withdrawal for 2021 will be determined.
Certainly, a stock market downturn can product sweaty palms. However, if your investment plan is solid and your financial adviser has chosen wisely in terms of the composition of your portfolio, just take a deep breath and catch up on your reading and movie watching during this hunkering down phase in our country. Remember the words of that famous American, Alfred E. Neumann: “What, me worry?”