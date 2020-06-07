Recently, I had the unpleasant assignment of assisting two different individuals who, to put it mildly, had been taken advantage of by their investment advisors. In one case, an elderly couple had been sold a completely unsuitable life insurance product, and in the other, the adviser had forged the person’s name on product applications (and that was not all!). Happily, both persons received refunds from the institutions involved.
In the pursuit of senior clients, some less-than-scrupulous investment advisers have resorted to using bogus professional credentials. At last count, there were over 100 professional credentials available for financial advisors, but if any adviser had acquired any credential that connoted specialized knowledge or expertise that he did not possess, the adviser is guilty of using a deceptive sales practice to enhance his or her appeal.
In 2011, the Securities and Exchange Commission conducted an in-depth review of the use of senior designations, and the upshot has been that 33 states have adopted model legislation on the use of senior designations that was authored by the North American Security Administrators Association. Recently, Massachusetts securities regulator William Galvin fined LPL Financial $250,000 for failing to establish and enforce review procedures for senior-specific titles used by its broker-dealer agents and investment advisor reps.
Knowledgeable financial commentators generally hold that there are four gold standard financial adviser credentials:
• CFA (Certified Financial Analyst).
• CPF (Certified Financial Planner).
• CPA/PFS (Certified Public Accountant/Personal Financial Specialist).
• CIMA (Certified Investment Management Specialist).
This site states that there are four essential components to any professional designation: prerequisites, curriculum, examination and continuing education. High quality credentials call for years of experience and college degrees, among others, before a candidate can even begin the process to earn a designation.
The best certifications have curriculums that cover a wide range of financial topics and require months or years to complete. In my case, the CFP designation had an extensive curriculum that covered certain topics with which I was totally unfamiliar. The CFA program takes three years to complete (I began that program at one time, and it was tough!). High quality credentials may call for classroom learning, augmented by online study. Conversely, low quality certifications may not even have curriculums. Such designations are often awarded based on life experiences, or there are a few pages of content.
The CFP program had a 10-hour, closed book, closely proctored exam over two days. Prior to the exam, I studied for over six months! Some lesser credentials may not even have exams, or if they do, they may be open-book tests.
Finally, high quality designations have meaningful continuing education requirements. In the case of the CFP designation, 30 hours of CE must be completed every two years. Included in this total is a requirement that at least two of the hours must cover “Standards of Professional Conduct.”
The C.P.A. Society has excommunicated members who are proven guilty of financial malfeasance.
This listing of only four designations does not do justice to several other designations, such as ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) that is provided by the American College. I am proud to say that I earned that credential in 1983, and the study required, along with the exam itself, was rigorous.
Another important designation offered by the American College is the CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) designation, which designates a life insurance professional. I must say that more than a few CLU’s have greater life insurance expertise that does the average CFP certificant.
While there are other “senior” designations, such as certified senior adviser, such designations typically focus on senior demographics, Social Security and Medicare issues.
Designations are certainly not the only determinant in choosing an investment adviser. References are not always reliable, since only a dummy would provide you the name of a bad reference. Be sure to check out an adviser’s status on finra.com. If he or she has had complaints or been reprimanded, such actions can be found in their records.