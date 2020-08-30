The state of South Carolina offers three merit-based scholarships to outstanding resident students who attend qualifying schools in the state. The first award is the Palmetto Fellowship, and the academic criteria are tough: early applicants (applying by December of the senior year in high school) must score at least 1,200 on the SAT and have a 3.5 grade point ratio on the state-mandated grading scale at the end of their junior year.
Late applicants can apply in June after the end of the senior year, and all applications should be submitted to the South Carolina Commission Higher Education. The award is up to $6,700 for the freshman year and $7,500 for the final three years. If the student majors in math or science, an enhancement is made available equal to $2,500 each year, and there is an ongoing requirement that the student must maintain a 3.0 GPA is required to continue to receive the funds.
The Life Scholarship program has very similar eligibility criteria, but the student need only score a minimum of 1,100 on the SAT, while maintaining a minimum 3.0 GPA in high school. The basic Life Scholarship amount is $5,000 annually (which includes books), and an enhancement is available for those students who major in math or a science. The enhancement amount is up to $2,500 annually. Naturally, those students who are named Palmetto Fellows will not be eligible for a Life Scholarship. Students need not apply for the Life Scholarship, so long as they are accepted by an eligible in-state college or university. The institution will inform each student of their selection, but it does not hurt to follow up if you believe your child is eligible. Continuing good grades are required to keep the $$ flowing.
Finally, the Hope Scholarship program is available to all S.C. students who maintain a minimum of a 3.0 GPA in high school. The award is made only for the freshman year of a four-year degree program and amounts to $2,800, including books. Palmetto Fellows or Life Scholarship winners are ineligible to receive any Hope Scholarship funds.
Remember that these awards are available, no matter what the financial status of your family may be. There is a veritable cornucopia of financial aid information available online for South Carolina residents. The most helpful site I found was www.sciway.net.
Assuming that you have done your homework and that your family will have to fund a portion of your child’s college expenses, there are some tax benefits available if you either pay the expenses directly or borrow money to pay those expenses. IRS Publication 970 is a helpful resource that I recommend that you obtain and review carefully.
Here is a summary of the various tax-advantaged programs available for college expenses:
• The American opportunity tax credit is a credit for qualified education expenses paid for an eligible student for the first four years of higher education. You can get a maximum annual credit of $2,500 per eligible student. If the credit brings the amount of tax you owe to zero, you can have 40% of any remaining amount of the credit (up to $1,000) refunded to you. The Modified Adjusted Gross Income maximum is $180,000 if filing jointly or $90,000 for singles or head of households Married filing separately cannot claim the credit.
• The Lifetime Learning Credit operates in a similar manner except that the income limits are $136,000 for MFJ, or $68,000 for singles and Heads of Household.it is limited to $2,000 per year. The other difference is that this credit can extend beyond four years of education and can benefit those attending graduate school. It is important to remember that you are only allowed to take advantage of only one of these credits, but you are free to elect the one that provides your family with the greatest benefit.
• There is also a Tuition and Fees Deduction, but the tax credits are of greater benefit.
• Finally, it you opt for a qualified student loan to pay qualified educational expenses, you can deduct up to $2,500 of the interest expense
There is one additional tax goodie available to South Carolina residents: if you are going to pay for some or all of your child’s college expenses, it will make sense to open a Future Scholar Account in South Carolina, and contribute the money you will be paying in college expenses. Once the contribution has been made, you can withdraw the funds and send the money to the college. You can contribute in one month, pay the expenses in a subsequent month of the same year and obtain the state income tax deduction.
In this way, you will obtain a state income tax deduction for the contribution and not impact your eligibility for federal tax credits or a tuition and fees deduction.