It seems to me that one of the realities about life insurance is that once you have recognized (or been convinced by a life insurance agent of) your need for death benefit coverage and have actually purchased a policy, all of us tend to put a check mark in our mental to-do list and not worry about life insurance again. Such a myopic approach could be very costly to you, your family and your business associates.
If you have life insurance is force, all your policies should be reviewed at least every other year by your insurance agent of or financial advisor. It would not be a bad idea to factor in your term coverage at work to ensure that you have enough death benefit in force for you family.
You may be thinking, “Oh no, I don’t want to give my agent another opportunity to sell me more coverage,” but there are some very salient reasons to have your program reviewed regularly.
One of the most important points to remember, particularly if you purchased policies more than 15 years ago, is that life insurance policies now being marketed utilize mortality tables that assume that persons will live longer than was the case when you purchased your old policy.
When I first entered the life insurance business, seemingly eons ago, all mortality tables assumed that everyone would be dead by age 100. Now, mortality tables stretch all the way out to age 121. This change means that if you were to compare what your coverage would cost now versus what you paid in premiums when you originally purchased your policy, the current premiums would be less. The savings could even be enough so that you might be able to purchase a new policy now for less than you have been paying, even though you are now older.
Another reason to have another look at your current program, particularly if you originally purchased permanent insurance (with cash values), is that it may well be possible to use your current cash values to fund future coverage with no future required premiums. Then, too, if your policies have goodly amounts of cash value, it may be possible to arrange a tax-free exchange of those policy values for more up to date policies that have long term care benefits built in, once again with no future premiums being required to keep the policies in force.
In addition, one of the best features of cash value insurance is that you may be able to keep the policy in force while you are taking tax-free withdrawals from those policies.
If you had purchased term insurance in the past, it may be that your premiums are about to go up substantially. For example, if you had initially bought a 10-year term policy, and if the 10th policy anniversary is approaching, you will be in store for sticker shock when you discover how much your 11th-year premium will go up.
Also, many older-term policies contain conversion privileges, which allow you to convert that term policy into a permanent policy, without having to qualify medically now (pass a new physical exam). So, if your health has declined since you purchased the original term policy, you may want to protect your insurability by converting the policy to a whole life policy.
Changes in your family or business may call for a review. For example, you may have more children so that you do indeed need more coverage. If you have been divorced, you may want to consider changing the beneficiary on your in-force policies. Then, too, you may have purchased or sold a business which would trigger changes in the amount of death benefits that your beneficiaries/business partners would require.
A final reason to review your current life insurance program is the peace of mind that you and your loved ones or business partners will have, knowing that you are adequately insured. Therefore, if you haven’t reviewed your current life insurance policies recently, give your financial advisor a call.