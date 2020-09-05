Beginning in 2021, 401(k) participants will regularly receive information about the amount of income that their plan assets might deliver during retirement. The Department of Labor announced an “interim final rule” that would require 401(k) administrators to show each participant’s account balance not only as a lump sum, but also as a projected monthly income stream.
Apart from the information itself, the implications of providing such information could be profound. Once investors have been told how much income their accounts can generate, they may begin to think of their 401(k) accounts not solely as lump sums accumulated during their working years, but also as retirement paychecks. If so, participants may keep their accounts for life, and such action would be a good thing.
There are three components to this change: 1. the participant’s current account balance; 2. the expected lifetime income if the total amount of the participant’s accumulated value on the participant’s retirement date were used to buy a single premium immediate annuity; and 3. the lifetime expected monthly payment if the balance is used instead to purchase a joint life immediate annuity.
There are some glitches that must be worked out; to wit, the life expectancy factors that are used to calculate the projected income are gender neutral, which meets the legal standard. Practically speaking, it would be more helpful if the income projection would incorporate the gender of the participant.
On another front, the debate continues over which investment strategy is better – active vs. passive. Morningstar’s semi-annual analysis of these two strategies contained some key takeaways:
• It had been long held that active funds are generally better able to navigate market volatility than their index peers. Active funds’ performance through the first half of 2020 showed that there is no empirical proof of this opinion. About half of the active funds outperformed that passive peers.
• 60% of actively managed foreign funds did outperform their passive counterparts, but less than 50% of the actively managed U.S funds beat the passive funds.
• “In general, actively managed funds have failed to survive and beat their benchmarks, especially over longer time horizons; only 24% of all active funds topped the average of their passive rivals over the 10-year period ended June 2020; long-term success rates were generally higher among foreign-stock, real estate, and bond funds and lowest among U.S. large-cap funds.”
You can navigate to Morningstar.com to download a copy of the report yourself.
Many persons who are nearing their Social Security retirement ages are asking the question: is it still a good idea to defer receipt of my benefits until 70½?
The head of Morningstar’s retirement research, David Blanchett, opined recently that stocks in the next few years will not be able to outperform the 8% increase in Social Security benefits that is generated for each year of deferral.
He said, "I don't think it's going to be possible to beat delaying claiming Social Security with equities for the average person today, and that ignores the fact there is significant risk in equity investing, but Social Security benefits are guaranteed."