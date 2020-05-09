I have never been good at predicting how the stock market will react to various economic and political influences. I always believed that growth in our Gross Domestic Product was a key determinant in stock market performance, but the fact is that stock prices are not that strongly connected to the general economic environment.
In practice, two London Business School professors discovered a negative correlation between a nation’s per capita GDP growth and the performance of the markets. To be fair, there was a slightly positive relationship when overall GDP growth was used, but the correlation, or lack thereof, was an eye opener.
The facts are that neither upturns or downturns in the economy directly affect stock prices: rather, stock prices rise or fall mainly on two expectations: future company earnings and future interest rates. Lower interest rates make for better stock performance. As John Rekenthaler succinctly stated in a recent excellent article on Morningstar, “The economy is not the stock market.” Much of this column emanates from his article.
In early February, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 29,551. In late March, the index had fallen to 18,591. We must not forget that the DJIA is composed of 30 large U.S. conglomerates, and its performance is not necessarily indicative of the entire market
The oldest member by tenure is Exxon/Mobil which was added in 1928, while Apple was the last addition in 2015. On May 5, the Dow Jones stood at 24,056, representing slightly less than a 9% drop from its all-time high.
Many observers believe that the S&P 500 stock index provides a better barometer for the overall performance of the stock market. Its high for the year (and its all-time high) was 3,386 on February 14, while on March 24, the index had fallen to 2,237. On May 5, the S&P stood at 2,842, meaning the loss has been a little more that 9%. In a similar vein, the NASDAQ, which is heavily weighted with information technology stocks is down 9.3%.
The country’s GDP dropped 4.8% in the first quarter of the year and the forecast for the second quarter is for a decline of between 20-30%. Even so, the prices of large public companies have continued to improve. While larger companies have been able to weather the effects from the coronavirus, smaller companies have fared poorly. The comparison between public and private companies is even more pronounced.
Since public companies operate throughout the country and in many cases operate internationally, and they have the technology infrastructure to be able to adapt to a social distancing paradigm and shelter in place mandates. Local and even regional companies have felt the brunt of restrictions in the movement of customers. Two types of national companies have experienced the effects of Covid-19 most severely: airlines and hotel chains. Even so, the stock market continues to advance, and there has not been a ripple effect from layoffs.
This lack of a ripple effect has been due mainly to two factors. The first is the intervention of the Federal government by raining money on consumers and small businesses through the CARES legislation. These actions have propped up consumer spending power, but more importantly, the bipartisan action by two political parties that detest each other has demonstrated to investors that Congress and the administration will spend whatever it takes to maintain at least a modicum of economic normality.
The other factor, unlike the recession in 2008, is that banks are not on life support. Low interest rates make for better stock prices, but since interest rates are at virtually zero, that trump (no pun intended) card can no longer be played.
Provided the Federal government remains willing to buy bonds in the open marketplace and inundate banks with liquidity, investors should continue to reap the benefits and perhaps workers, too.