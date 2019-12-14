When a person owns shares of stock in a company, those shares represent the equity ownership of a corporation divided up into units, so that multiple persons can each own a fractional share of that company. If you are a shareholder, you are endowed with certain right of ownership. These rights, separate from owning a fractional piece of the corporation, include the ability to vote on various company matters, such as electing a board of directors; the right to transfer your stock by gift or sale; the right to share in the earnings of the company if the board of directors declares a dividend. You also have two, perhaps less valuable, rights: the right to inspect the books of the company, if it is publicly traded; and, the right to sue the company for its wrongful acts. This right usually takes the form of a class-action lawsuit.
As an example, Wells Fargo was ordered to pay $575 million in 2018 to settle a shareholder class action suit for what were deemed unscrupulous sales practices.
The right to transfer ownership of stock shares can potentially provide additional investment opportunities to investors in the form of derivatives. A derivative is: “a financial security with a value that is reliant upon or derived from, an underlying asset or group of assets – a benchmark. The derivative itself is a contract between two or more parties, and the derivative derives its price from fluctuations in the underlying asset.”
One type of derivative is the call option. These are financial contracts that provide the buyer the option, but not the requirement, to purchase an underlying asset, such as a stock or fund or commodity, at a specified price, called the strike price, within a specified time, or expiration period A single call stock option is based on 100 shares of the underlying stock.
Assume that you believe that the price of ABC stock, currently selling at $50 per share, is destined to go up in the next few months. You purchase a call option, with a strike price of $52 which will expire in three months. You pay $2 per share, or $200 for this call option.
Fast forward to 85 days, and the current price of ABC has risen to $60 per share and you decide to exercise your option. The seller of the option is required to sell you the 100 shares at $52 per share and you immediately sell the stock. You paid $5,200 for the stock plus the option price of $200, but you sold the stock for $6,000, netting a tidy profit of $600. Had ABC remained at $52 per share or had gone down in price, you would be out the option price of $200.
Moreover, you are not obligated to buy and sell the actual ABC stock, since you can simply sell the call option yourself. The then current price of the option itself would have risen to $800, and you would net the same profit.
If you owned 100 shares of ABC, you might choose to sell a call option on the shares that you own, and this transaction is known as a covered call. When the option sale is consummated, you have the $200 (known as the option premium) in your pocket. If the stock price rises above $52 within the expiration period, you must relinquish the stock at the agreed upon $52 sale price. If you had purchased ABC for less than $52 per share, you would have a trading gain ($52-the price you paid for ABC) + the $200 from the sale of the option.
If the price of ABC did not go above $52 prior to the expiration date, you would still own the stock + the $200.
More than a few savvy investors use this covered call approach to provide income from their portfolios. Should you decide to get your feet wet by utilizing covered calls, it will pay you to thoroughly educate yourself on the nuances of such a strategy.
I found these sources to be helpful: https://www.schwab.com/active-trader/insights/content/managing-covered-calls and https://www.fidelity.com/learning-center/investment-products/options/generating-income-with-covered-calls/overview.