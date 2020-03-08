As if another tax deadline is not enough to worry about, what about those gifts you made last year? If you give people a lot of money or property, you might have to cough up some federal gift taxes, but most persons are not subject to the gift tax.
In 2019 you could give up to $15,000 (the annual exclusion) to as many persons as you wish without facing any gift taxes. Recipients almost never owe income tax on the gifts.
In addition to the annual gift amount, if you have enough assets, you may give away as much as $11.4 million in your lifetime before you start owing the gift tax (ditto for your spouse).
If you give $20,000 each to ten people in 2019, for example, you'd use up $50,000 of your $11.4 million lifetime tax-free limit – ten times the $5,000 by which your $20,000 gifts exceed the $15,000 per-person annual gift-free amount for 2019.
You and your spouse together may make joint gifts up to $30,000 per couple, per year to any number of individuals.
The gift tax is often misunderstood, since it seems surreal to have to pay tax for the privilege of giving money away. First things first; since the Federal Government levies taxes for decedents to transfer property at death, the Feds will not allow us to escape the payment of Federal Estate taxes by giving our money away before we die. As a result, a unified system of gift and estate taxes has been in place for many years.
Not all gifts are subject to annual exclusion limit nor the lifetime limit of $11.4 million.
Gifts to qualified charities are not subject to any limits, except there is an itemized deduction limit on charitable gifts equal to 60% of your adjusted gross income.
If your wife or husband is a U.S. citizen, there is no upper limit on the gifts you may give that person. Gifts to foreign spouses are subject to an annual limit of $155,000 in 2019. This amount is indexed for inflation and can change each year.
There is also an unlimited exclusion for any tuition payments you make directly to the educational institution; books, supplies and living expenses do not qualify. If you want to pay for books, supplies and living expenses in addition to the unlimited education exclusion, you can make a 2019 gift of $15,000 to the student under the annual gift exclusion.
Payments to 529 state tuition plans are deemed to be gifts, so you can exclude up to the annual $15,000 amount in 2019. Moreover, you can give up to $75,000 in one year and this total represents five years of the exclusion. However, you must agree not to make another gift to the same person in the following four years.
Medical payments are not subject to any gifting limits, but the payments must be made directly to the person or institution providing the care in order to qualify for the unlimited exclusion. Qualifying medical expenses include amounts paid for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease, or for procedures affecting any structure or function of the body; transportation for such medical care; and health insurance and long-term care premiums.
So, when do you have to file a Gift Tax form 709? If you made a gift of more than $15,000 to a single person in 2019. The form will be due on April 15, 2020. The form is required even if you and your wife made a gift together, provided the amount of the gift is more than the $15,000 annual exclusion. The reason for this requirement is that your spouse must agree to “gift-split” by signing this form so that the total gift is not taxable.
More on gifts next week.