With the economy continuing to roll along and the stock market doing well, some of us may be considering the purchase of a second home at the beach or in the mountains. If you are in that group, you should ask yourself, “Is this an investment or something else?”
Buying vacation property as an investment is probably not a great idea, since the expenses that a property owner must pay can turn into a money pit. If you are going to use the property only for family and friends and can afford the monthly nut, then have at it.
My wife and I purchased a condominium on Hilton Head Island in 1980 within a 3-minute walk to the beach. Had I kept the property and sold it today, my rate of return would have been less than 3%. Admittedly, this condo was not in the primo area on the island, but a 2.6% return?
In reality, it is probably less expensive to simply rent a vacation home for a week or two, bring in all the kids and grandchildren in and not have to worry about property taxes, insurance (including flood insurance if you are on the water or close to it), internet and TV cable expenses, utilities, regime fees (if you are in a condo or gated community) and maintenance.
If you rent a vacation home to others that you also use as a residence, limitations may apply to the rental expenses you can deduct. You're considered to use a dwelling unit as a residence if you use it for personal purposes during the tax year for more than the greater of: 14 days or 10% of the total days you rent it to others at a fair rental price.
It's possible that you'll use more than one dwelling unit as a residence during the year. For example, if you live in your main home for 11 months and 10 days, your home is a dwelling unit used as a residence. If you live in your vacation home for the other 20 days of the year, your vacation home is also a dwelling unit used as a residence unless you rent your vacation home to others at a fair rental value for 200 or more days during the year.
A day of personal use of a vacation home is any day that you use it; it is used by a member of your family or by any other person who has an interest in the home; anyone that rents it and lets you use another home; or, you rent it to anyone at less than fair market rental value.
If you use the vacation property for both rental and personal purposes, you generally must divide your total expenses between the rental use and the personal use based on the number of days used for each purpose. You won't be able to deduct your rental expense in excess of the gross rental income.
It is true that rental property can be tax advantageous if your personal use is within the limits stated above.
Assume that you buy a property for $250,000 with an $50,000 down payment and the land is valued at $50,000. Say the annual expenses (taxes, insurance, mortgage, maintenance and other fees) total $18,000 each year. If your net rental income each year was $18,000, and your adjusted gross income was less than $100,000, you would enjoy a tax-deductible loss each year of $7,272, thanks to the fact that you are able to depreciate the structure (not the land) over 27.5 years. Deducting rental losses up to $25,000 each year is dependent on your having an Adjusted Gross Income of less than $100,000. If your income is greater, then the rental expenses cannot exceed the income.
Fast forward 8 years and you now decide to sell the property and assume that you sell it for $300,000 after all fees. Taxes are computed separately on the sale of the building and the sale of the land, and the depreciation expense must be recaptured and taxed at 25%. The rest of the gain is taxed at capital gains rates.
Your gross profit of $50,000 would generate an income tax liability of $22,044, and you would have an after-tax profit of $27,956 for an internal rate of return of 6.55%.
Remember that you used those losses each year to reduce your taxable income during each of the 8 years.