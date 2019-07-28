The facts are inescapable. One-half of all persons who are currently 65 will require some form of long-term care during the remainder of their lives. In actuality, the percentage of all women who will need long-term care is 58% and for men the incidence is 47%. We men tend to expire before the need for custodial care arises.
The average stay in a long-term care facility for women is about 2.5 years and 1.5 years on average for men. When we discuss long-term care expenses, we are referring to custodial care, rather than skilled care. Skilled care (or acute care) focuses on caring for patients who can recover from a disease or accident. Custodial care is provided to a patient that will not get better, but whose needs are chronic.
While the cost of long-term care in some parts of the country is north of $100,000 per year, that is thankfully not the case in Aiken.
The cost of a private two-room suite in at least one very nice local long-term care facility runs between $5,000 and $5,5000 per month. If the required care is more intensive; i.e. the patient has severe cognitive issues, the cost can be greater.
If you are one of those individuals who wants to live out his/her days at home and will need custodial care, the hourly cost in Aiken for a home health aide is around $20 to $25. The greater the hours, the greater the monthly cost. Then, too, one must bear in mind that most other household expenses, such as housing and food-related costs, would continue with in-home care, whereas they would be bundled in with the cost of care received in a facility.
If one-half of 65-year-old persons will incur long-term care expenses, it would be prudent for persons to at least have a conversation about planning for the cost of long-term care. That is, sadly, not the case.
In a 2013 survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 65% of respondents age 40 or older revealed that they had done little or no planning for their own long-term-care needs.
A possible reason for the lack of action is that many people are still confused concerning the role of the federal government in paying for long term care expenses. In a recent survey, two-thirds of respondents said they expect government programs to cover all or part of their long-term-care costs.
While it is true that Medicaid is the largest single payer of long-term-care costs in the U.S., the facts are that most persons have assets or income (or both) that exceed the rather modest Medicaid limits.
Medicare does pay for what are essentially rehabilitation expenses that follow a qualifying stay in a skilled care facility such as a hospital.
The first step in planning for long-term care is to realistically assess your current heath. It seems counter-intuitive, but if you are a healthy person who is 65+, you will be more likely to require custodial care than if you are not so healthy.
If you are overweight, have elevated levels of blood sugar, drink too much, have poor sleep habits or, heaven forbid, smoke, you are less likely to require custodial care in the future, since you will probably die first.
A simple example may help. Let’s assume that we will not qualify for Medicaid and will have to pay for any long-term care expenses ourselves. A female would need to have roughly $150,000 available to cover nursing home expenses in Aiken, and a man $90,000, on average.
The question then is: are your assets enough to cover your family’s ongoing living expenses, based on a reasonable withdrawal rate strategy, plus these long-term-care costs?
If the answer is “yes,” then self-funding is your answer; if the answer is “no” stay tuned for next week’s column.