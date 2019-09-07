As we observed in last week’s column, hedging is a form of insurance in which a hedge purchaser can lock in the future price that he may pay for a certain item. A hedge seller, conversely, could lock in the future price at which he could sell the particular item.
The ability to hedge is the reason why the commodity futures exchanges were established in the first place.
Say a soybean farmer usually produces 100,000 bushels of soybeans. Taking into account all of his expenses, he knows that he can break even if he can sell his crop for $10 per bushel. On the Chicago Mercantile Exchange a futures contract is comprised of 5,000 bushels of soybeans. If the current price of a bushel of soybeans is $12.50, it might be a good idea to sell 20 futures contracts at $12.50 and avoid the risk of seeing the price drop below his break-even point of $10 per bushel.
There is the possibility that the soybean price might skyrocket to $15 per bushel, and the farmer would make $500,000, but the price could also drop to $7.50 per bushel, and the farmer could lose $250,000. By selling the hedge at $12.50, the farmer is assured of a tidy profit of $250,000-the cost of the future sales contract.
Such activity is what commodity hedging is all about.
Commodity hedging is practiced not simply by producers of a certain product, but also by buyers. Consider the case of the airlines. One would think that every airline would be active hedgers of jet fuel prices, but such was not the case in 2008, when the price of crude oil reached an all-time high of $147 per barrel. All of the major airlines were caught with their proverbial pants down and lost billions due to their negligence.
What about the typical middle-aged investor: does hedging make sense? Of course it does, but such an individual may not be able to go to the lengths that a sophisticated fund manager will go.
One simple form of hedging is to allocate your portfolio to meet your risk tolerance. Having a mix of fixed dollar investments, along with equities, provides some limited protection against a cataclysmic market drop.
Another even easier method is to allocate more of your assets to cash in down markets and more to equities in up markets. The trick here is to know how much and when.
Still another approach is to arrange a cash hedge is to use stop loss orders. These open orders may execute a sale of a specific stock in your portfolio, for instance, when it hits a predetermined price. Assume that Widget stock in your portfolio has risen to $40 per share from your purchase price of $20 per share. You might consider executing a sell order if the price of Widget stock falls to $30 and then keep your released assets in cash.
You can also engage in a form of hedging to protect your portfolio by rotating your stock holdings into what are known as defensive sectors or assets such as consumer staples and utilities. The thought here is that regardless of what the markets are doing, people have to eat, and they will not cease to use electricity or natural gas.
Similar to the cash option, this strategy is not really a hedge, even though the result is the same-think of it as tactical diversification. It is perhaps the most practical and comfortable option for many of us since it maintains exposure to investment assets with the potential for profits from them, but tactically shifts one’s portfolio to those stocks that are less volatile.