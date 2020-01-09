Just in case you have been chomping at the bit to get your income tax return prepared and filed, you may take a deep breath since the IRS will not begin processing returns until Jan. 27. For those of us in the tax preparation business, this date kicks off the “first peak” which runs through the end of February.
During this period, the filers who are expecting refunds will submit their returns in an effort get their over withholding back as soon as possible. During this period, most returns are filed.
Before you file, you need to be aware that the Congress enacted (and the president signed as part of the year-end spending bill) a number of what are known as tax extenders which serve to continue what would have been discontinued provisions.
The following were part of the SECURE act and, unless noted, only apply beginning in 2020.
• You can now take a no-penalty withdrawal from your IRA or 401(k) of up to $5,000 for the birth or adoption of a new baby. Couples who each have an account can withdraw $10,000 in total.
To qualify as a Qualified Birth or Adoption Distribution, an individual must take a distribution from their retirement account at any point during the one-year period beginning on either the date of birth, or the date on which the adoption of an individual under the age of 18 is finalized.
• If you receive foster care payments, you may now make non-deductible IRA contributions with those amounts.
• Part-time employees who work at least 500 hours per year and have worked for their employer for at least three consecutive years will now be eligible to participant in that company’s 401(k) plan.
• Monies now withdrawn from a 529 plan may now be used to reduce student loans or to pay for apprenticeships.
• Persons who incurred a disaster loss from a federally declared disaster may now withdraw penalty-free up to $100,000 from their qualified retirement account.
• If your child is not older than 16 and had unearned income, those amounts in excess of a low standard deduction were taxed at trust rates beginning in tax year 2018. This change was made as part of the TCAJA which was passed two years ago. The SECURE act eliminated that section and returned to the old rules which taxes that income at the parents’ marginal tax rate.
If your child had unearned income in 2018, you should query your tax preparer to evaluate the potential tax savings that may be achieved by filing an amended return and electing to apply the new/old rules back to that prior year.
These next items are now retroactively effective for 2018 and 2019 are will also apply until the end of 2020:
• If you incurred reportable income due to a discharge of your indebtedness on your principal residence, reported to you on a 1099-C, that amount will no longer be considered taxable income. If you were faced with this issue in 2018, you should amend that year’s return.
• If you paid mortgage insurance premiums that were charged by your mortgage lender, those amounts may now be deduced as itemized deductions. Remember though, that the total of your itemized deductions must exceed your standard deduction in order to be “counted.” An amended 2018 return may also work in this instance.
• The deduction for qualified tuition and related expenses has been reinstated.