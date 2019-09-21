We covered some of the basics of fixed annuities last week, but the question arises: How much interest will I earn on my annuity?
Assume you decide to purchase a single premium fixed annuity that guarantees to credit your contract with 5% interest each year. You might think that your rate of return is 5%, but due to compounding, the effective rate is marginally higher. If you were to be credited simply with $500 each contract anniversary, your annuity value at the end of the fifth year would be $12,500. The effect of compounding increases that total value to $12,763; the compounding of interest has a greater impact over a longer period.
Were you to withdraw your money early, you would be faced with a reduction in your withdrawal value due to the imposition of a surrender fee. Such charges accomplish two goals: they enable the insurance company to recoup its costs of paying the selling agent a commission and issuing and administering the policy for the accumulation period. Peripherally, these charges protect the insurance company somewhat from losses due to interest rate changes, since insurance companies match their annuity assets with their product durations and an early termination can disrupt that matching.
A typical surrender penalty over five years might be 5%, 4%, 3%, 2%, 1%, based on the year of surrender. Some companies do not allow you to withdraw any monies in the first policy year, but virtually all fixed annuities allow you to withdraw up to 10% of the contract’s current value without the imposition of surrender penalties.
Another adjustment that may be levied against your annuity values in the event of surrender is a Market Value Adjustment. Fixed annuities of this ilk typically credit a higher interest rate, since the adjustment protects the company.
Virtually all life insurance companies invest their annuity reserves in bonds, and such investments present an interest rate risk to the company. To illustrate, assume that you purchased a $10,000 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 5%. After a few years, if the bond interest rates had risen to 6%, and you wanted to sell your bond before the 10 years had elapsed (overlooking the remaining duration of the bond), you would not get $10,000 for it, but only $8,333, because the coupon interest of $500 /$8,333= guess what? 6%. If you surrendered during such an interest environment, the MVA adjustment would reduce your withdrawal value.
If interest rates had fallen to 4%, your bond would we worth $12,500, and the MVA adjustment would increase your withdrawal value.
I am often asked the question, what is the rate of return on the monthly income I receive from my fixed annuity? Assume that a person chooses a settlement option that would pay him/her or their beneficiary a monthly income for at least 10 years.
Your actual rate of return will depend on the prevailing interest rates, the issuing company and how long you will live. The best rate for a 65-year-old male purchasing a $100,000 immediate annuity is $553.40 per month for an annual income of $6,641 (The monthly income for a female would be less: $510).
You may think that you are earning 6.64% interest, but not really. If you lived until you were 75 and then died, your internal rate of return would be -16%; if you lived 20 years and then passed, your internal rate of return would be 1%. Finally, if you made it to 95, your internal rate of return would be 5%.
Not such a great deal, huh? Oh yes, and don’t forget you would pay taxes on $1,840 of interest income each year.
It turns out that if you elected a settlement option that would guarantee you or your beneficiary for 20 years, lowering your annual income to $6,028.57, you would be guaranteed to earn an internal rate of return of 0% regardless.
Who said fixed annuities were simple?