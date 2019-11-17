Qualification for no-cost Medicare coverage is based on a person having contributed to Medicare, either through payroll deductions where you worked (with matching employer contributions), or by having paid self-employment taxes if you were self employed. If you made these contributions for at least 10 years, Part A coverage, which provides coverage for hospital expenses, is free. If you made contributions for less than 10 years, then there is a monthly premium requirement for Part A.
Part B, which covers outpatient services, requires an ongoing monthly premium after you enroll. Most people will pay the standard premium amount which is $144.60 in 2020. If your modified adjusted gross income is above $174.000 (married filing jointly) or $87,000 (single filer), you will pay more.
The most important thing to bear in mind regarding enrolling in Medicare is to do so when you are first eligible, and that initial enrollment window is seven months long: It begins 3 months before the month you turn 65 and includes the month you turn 65. The period ends three months after the month in which you turn 65.
If you don’t enroll in Medicare during your initial enrollment period, you can sign up during the general enrollment period of Jan. 1 through March 31 of each year. But not signing up during your initial enrollment period could result in your having to pay a penalty.
If you don’t to sign up for Medicare during your initial enrollment period, you'll have to pay an additional 10% penalty of the Part B premium for every 12-month period you were eligible for coverage but didn't enroll. That hurts fixed income recipients.
Moreover, it's not just Part B you have to worry about in terms of late enrollment penalties. If you wait past your first opportunity to sign up for a Part D plan, which covers prescription drugs, you'll also be faced with a penalty there.
This penalty for late Part D enrollment is calculated by taking 1% of the national base beneficiary premium in 2020 of $32.70 and multiplying it by the number of months you remain without coverage. That figure then gets rounded to the nearest $0.10 and added to your monthly Part D premium. So, if you go for 20 months without Part D coverage, you'll pay a penalty of $6.50 per month on top of your regular premium.
Keep in mind that enrolling late won't just subject you to penalties; it also means you'll have a period without coverage for medical services or prescription drug needs. And if you encounter a health emergency during that time, the costs might well exceed the penalties you'll pay for late enrollment.
if you're still working at age 65 for a company that provides a health plan you may need to sign up for Medicare, regardless of whether you already have coverage, depending on the number of employees you have in your company.
If you have health insurance through your employer and your company employs 20 or more individuals, then you don't have to enroll in Medicare upon turning 65. That's because your company's group plan will serve as your primary form of insurance, and Medicare will be your secondary.
Since Medicare Part A is free for most people, it pays to enroll in it as soon as you're eligible, even if you have existing coverage. The only exception is if you're planning on contributing to a health savings account, which you can't do if you have Medicare. Otherwise, you can enroll in Part A once your initial window opens three months before the month of your 65th birthday and hold off on signing up for Part B until you're ready.
The rules differ, however, for those who work for smaller companies. If you're working for a company that employs fewer than 20 people, then you'll need to sign up for Medicare Parts A and B during your initial window, because once you turn 65, Medicare will be considered your primary source of coverage.
Since missing a Medicare enrollment deadline can result in financial angst, it is important that to not miss your personal enrollment deadline. If you are unsure when to enroll, navigate to https://www.medicare.gov/eligibilitypremiumcalc/#eligibility and see your required enrollment dates.
I used some helpful information from two excellent articles by Maurie Backman to compose this column.