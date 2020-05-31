I started playing duplicate bridge in the mid-'60s at the Aiken Bridge Club, and we played on Thursday evenings at the Fermata Club. Since there were upwards of 500 PhD’s living in Aiken County at the time, there were a lot of smart people in Aiken, and many of the players at the club were quite good.
I am still an avid player, and although in-person games are off the table in the current environment, we have two 90-year-old individuals who play bridge each week, quite competitively, I might add. Playing bridge regularly has been shown to have a salubrious impact on a person’s life expectancy, and the current crop of players can still play well.
Regarding longevity, you may not know that only 5% of 65-year old females and 3% of males that age will live to age 100, according to the actuaries at the Social Security Administration. However, 29% of males and 39% of the ladies will live to 90, and that fact is good news.
The bad news is that living that long can reduce or even wipe out a person’s retirement assets, so it is vitally important to plan for the possibility that you will live longer than you might have considered. According to industry pundits, 40% of adults underestimate their life expectancies by five or more years.
So then, the first step in managing your retirement assets is to assess the likelihood of your living to age 85, 90 or even longer. The most important longevity factors are: (1) your family history; (2) your current health status; (3) your lifestyle choices; and (4) wearing a seat belt.
In addition, regular exercise, a positive outlook, recurring social interaction and diet are important contributors as well.
Here are a few mistakes to avoid when it comes to integrating a reasonable assessment of your longevity into your retirement investment portfolio.
The first mistake is to overemphasize conservative investments. In my financial planning practice, I have encountered more than a few persons whose entire retirement portfolio resides in certificates of deposit and bond-based funds.
If bonds are a significant part of your investment savings, the problem is that if interest rates go up, the current value of what you could sell the bonds for will go down. If you intend to hold the bonds until they mature, your income will be unaffected, but being over weighted in bonds and cash could mean that your returns will not keep up with the inflation rate.
The solution is to have a mix of investments with a greater emphasis on equity-based investments, particularly if your parents lived beyond 85 or 90 and your current health is good. In days gone by, the rule of thumb was to subtract your age from 100, and the remainder is that percentage of your portfolio that should be invested in equities.
The prevailing wisdom now is to use age 120, so if you are 70, 50% of your portfolio should be in equities.
Investing in equities does not mean that you should invest in volatile stocks. There are plenty of great companies whose values do not fluctuate widely and who pay consistent dividends that can generate current income for you.
The second mistake is to start taking Social Security benefits too soon. Delaying receipt beyond your full retirement age increases those Social Security benefits by 8% for each year that you wait. The compounding effect of applying even a small annual inflation adjustment to a larger monthly income at age 70 will be significant if you live to age 85 or longer.
If your family history is not great and your health status could be better, the total lifetime payout from Social Security may be greater if you start at full retirement age, but I recommend that you not start benefits until you reach at least your full retirement age.
A third mistake is to take too much income from your retirement accounts in the early years. The “4% adjusted for inflation” rule could generate more income in the early years and less in your later years. This is particularly true if your investments are overly conservative.
Another misstep is to not consider a fixed annuity for at least part of your retirement assets. Doing so would mean that you could allocate 10-15% of your retirement assets and purchase a deferred income annuity that would pay you a lifetime guaranteed income stream when you reach age 75 or older. These annuities can be structured to pay your beneficiary a death benefit if you do not live to that age.
Using this technique with your IRA or 401(k) can reduce the amount of income that you have to take each year as an RMD and perhaps increase your total lifetime income.
Not all annuities are equal, so check with a knowledgeable professional.