Prior to 2010, only those taxpayers with Adjusted Gross Incomes of $100,000 or less could convert a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. Beginning in tax year 2010, however, all taxpayers regardless of income, could convert their traditional IRA’s to Roth accounts.
The question in 2020 is, why convert? Before considering why convert now, we should consider why it made sense to convert in prior years. There should have been two reasons: The first is to eliminate those converted values from the requirement that subjected them to a required minimum distribution each year beginning at age 72. There are no such required distributions from a Roth IRA.
The other reason is to migrate from what was tax-deferred growth in a traditional IRA to tax-free growth in a Roth since withdrawals from a Roth are not taxable. Naturally, with every conversion there is that nettlesome requirement of having to include the converted amount in your taxable income in the year of conversion.
There is another important consideration with a Roth conversion, and that is, how old are you when you convert? By converting, you are wagering with the IRS that you will live long enough to offset the front-loading of the taxes that happens when you convert. There must be enough years of future tax-free growth with the Roth IRA for the conversion to be warranted financially. Certainly, it would make sense to consider converting if you are 60 but perhaps not if you are 80.
Insofar as to why convert in 2020, the first reason is that you may have experienced a significant downturn in the stock values in your traditional IRA. As an example, assume that you own 10,000 shares of Widget stock that was worth $10 per share on Jan. 1 but is now worth $6 per share. If you were thinking about converting 5,000 of those shares before the drop, you certainly would want to do so now, since the amount of additional taxable income you would have in 2020 would have dropped from $50,000 to $30,000. Or you may think that instead of converting only 5,000 shares you should convert more shares.
Since you were willing to pay the tax on $50,000 of income, you could choose to go ahead and convert 8,333 shares at the same tax “cost” you would have incurred before the drop. If Widget values recover, so much the better.
Another reason to convert now is to offset somewhat the loss of the ability to utilize a stretch IRA to benefit your children and grandchildren. The SECURE act, which was enacted at the end of 2019, eliminated the ability of an IRA beneficiary to receive the RMD from his inherited IRA over his individual life expectancy. This ability to “stretch out” the withdrawal period was a superb way to maximize the benefit of tax-deferred build up in traditional IRA account values.
This legislation, in most cases, now requires that the values in the inherited IRA be entirely paid out within 10 years after the death of the original IRA owner, and for younger beneficiaries, this change represents a huge loss.
As a result, it may make sense to “front-end” the taxes this year for your beneficiaries since there are no requirements to withdraw Roth values at any time in the future. By paying the taxes now, you are ensuring that your beneficiary will enjoy tax-free growth on these converted values for the rest of his life.
On a gloomier note, it may make sense to convert now regardless, since it is a dead-lock cinch that income tax rates will be higher in the years ahead, since the country will have to begin to repay our deficit of more than $25 trillion and counting.
If you are on the fence, you could begin an incremental conversion and convert a piece of your traditional IRA each year. This approach makes great sense if you ultimately intend to leave the values to a younger beneficiary.