Insurance is most valuable when the risk of loss is low and the financial impact from the insured event would be disastrous. Typical worthwhile insurance products include, among others: life insurance on the life of a breadwinner, liability insurance for your vehicle and homeowner’s insurance for your residence.
The purchase of auto coverage for a rental car is generally not worth the money, regardless of what the guy at the rental counter says. If you have comprehensive coverage on your personal vehicle(s), you don’t need the rental insurance.
I have some personal experience with rental car insurance (the lack thereof), since several years ago, Barbara and I had met one of our children and both grandchildren in Denver for a visit. While we were in the hotel room, a severe thunderstorm hit, replete with large hail stones. As a result, the rental car back window was shattered, and the rest of the car had huge dimples over the entire car body.
Allstate paid for everything except my deductible, and my credit card, Capital One, paid my deductible. My out of pocket costs were nada.
Another, often needless form of insurance is an extended warranty for a television, personal computer or other product. According to Consumer Reports, the repairs to said item often cost less than the premium you would fork over for the warranty itself. Let’s face it: Products don’t usually require repairs in the two to three-year period after the original warranty and free service plan expires.
If you purchase new products, make certain that you use a credit card that will extend the basic product warranty; sometimes the extra protection can be as much as one year.
Bear in mind that the store who sells you the warranty usually retains one-half or more of what you are charged for the warranty, according again to Consumer Reports. Moreover, the salesperson usually receives a commission on the sale; that may be the reason they recommend such coverage so enthusiastically.
In a similar vein, home warranties often deliver less value that what a purchaser may expect. Such products are not insurance, but rather are service contracts. There is one exception: if you purchase a previously owned home with used appliances, the purchase of a home warranty may make economic sense, since older items need repairs more often.
According to Angie’s List, the number one complaint that this web site receives centers around home warranties. So, before you leap into a purchase, make certain you understand what is covered and what is not.
Another insurance to be leery of is cell phone insurance. Unless your phone is expensive and you are likely to lose it, you don’t need this insurance. Remember that you can buy a Bluetooth tracker app such as Tile to attach to your phone, allowing you to locate it in the event of loss.
If you are somewhat klutzy and could drop your cell phone, you could invest about 10 bucks and buy a shatterproof screen cover instead. The only time this coverage might make sense would be if you have a high probability of dropping your phone in water. Otherwise, save the money.
Collision coverage under your automobile insurance policy will pay for repairing or replacing (based on the vehicle’s current value) your ride in a single car accident, regardless of the reason. If your car is older, the premium you would be required to pay for such coverage may not be worth it. Collision coverage is not inexpensive for an older vehicle, so paying upwards of $500 a year to insure a vehicle worth $3,500 may not make a lot of sense, particularly if you are a good driver.
If you are employed and have dental insurance, be sure and thank your employer and take maximum advantage of your coverage by seeing your dentist as often as you can with paying any out-of-pocket costs.
However, if you are retired or simply don’t have such coverage at work, individual coverage can be expensive and the benefits will usually be capped at a low amount, say, $1,000 a year. A better solution may be to simply pay out of pocket or consider a discount dental plan.
A discount plan is just that: You pay a flat fee and receive a discount on services provided. When I checked out one plan that touted itself as the most popular in South Carolina, I discovered that the dentists that accepted such coverage were ones I never heard of, and there were no periodontists who accepted the coverage within 50 miles. Enough said.