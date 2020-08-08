Responses to the cataclysmic changes wrought by the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in more than a few tax law changes for 2020 across the board. The ink has barely dried for the 2019 tax filing season, since the fling due date to was extended to July 15 of this year, and many taxpayers have opted to extend their 2019 filing windows to Oct. 15.
Even so, it is not too early to think about your 2020 tax return so that you can take maximum advantage of the various changes.
There is a plethora of changes that impact those of us who are 70-plus years old. As we have discussed in prior columns, the minimum start year for required minimum distributions has been raised to 72 from age 70½. This change only affects those account owners who turn 70½ in 2019.
The SECURE act also empowers IRA owners to make tax-deductible contributions past the age of 70½ starting in 2020. In addition, new parents (either thru birth or adopting a child) can now withdraw up to $5,000 without incurring the 10% early distribution penalty. Moreover, fellowships or similar stipends are now treated as compensation for IRA contribution purposes.
A takeaway in the SECURE is the loss of the Stretch IRA which enabled IRA and 401(k) account owners to stretch their inherited death benefits over the beneficiary’s life expectancy. Beginning in 2020, the death benefits must be extinguished within 10 years. Death benefits left to surviving spouses can continue to be “stretched.” Inherited accounts of those who died before 2020 are not impacted.
The CARES act has included some tax goodies, as well. It waives the early distribution penalty for those younger than 59½ who withdraw up to $100,000 from retirement accounts for coronavirus-related payouts. Also, the income tax due on the withdrawal can be included in income in equal installments over three tax years, and individuals have up to three years to redeposit the money and undo the tax consequences of the distribution.
Contribution maximum limits for retirement accounts for been raised for 2020. Navigate to www.irs.gov to check out the changes.
By now every eligible person for the economic recovery payments should have received their $1,200 or $2,400 (for married filing jointly) plus $500 for each child under age 17. If you have not yet received your payment, do not despair, since the payment will be treated by the IRS as an advance payment of a special 2020 tax credit. If you were eligible for $1,200 and have not been paid the full amount, enjoy having the remaining money due you credited on your 2020 return as a tax credit.
If you are charitably inclined, 2020 is your year to shine. First, if you will claim the standard deduction in 2020, you are still able to take a $300 above-the-line deduction for cash gifts to eligible charities. Check out www.irs.gov to see if your charity is eligible.
If you are a more generous person, you may deduct your cash contributions up to 100% of your adjusted gross income in 2020. Inside limits for gifts of appreciated still apply. Check out this IRS site for more details: www.irs.gov.
Finally, if you have a federally backed mortgage and have lost your job or are experiencing financial suffering from the coronavirus, you can apply for mortgage payment relief for up to 360 days in two 180-day increments. No additional fees, penalties or interest can be levied by the lender during the waiver period.
I have borrowed from several web sites to prepare this column.