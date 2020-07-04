This is the most often-asked question that is posed to me in my financial planning practice, and, sadly, there are no definitive answers. Financial planners often speak of income replacement ratios, or more simply stated: what percentage of your current income will you (and your spouse, if married) need to have in retirement to allow you to achieve your goals for a rewarding retirement?
The amount of income that you will need in retirement is based on many factors:
• To use the Southern vernacular, “how high on the hog” do you want to live? A simpler lifestyle will require less income.
• Will you downsize your living quarters?
• Are you and your spouse healthy, or more succinctly, for how long is one or both of you likely to live to? The odds are quite good that at least one will make it to age 90.
• How will you pay for post-retirement medical expenses, including long-term care expenses?
• Do you intend to travel and see the world, or at least to visit the grandchildren?
• Are you willing to accept some risk in your retirement portfolio? Or are you risk averse?
• Do you envision working after you retire?
• Will you consider a reverse mortgage if push comes to shove?
The answers to these questions will be pivotal in your planning for retirement. If you are in your 40s, now is the time to step up your rate of retirement savings. To illustrate, if you are 45 and will retire at 67, you will need to save $10,000 each year and earn 8% every year to generate $605,000 by age 67.
There are some excellent online benchmarking tools available to help ascertain whether your rate of retirement savings will be enough. Check out the Fidelity and T. Rowe Price websites so that you can refine your retirement savings strategy using you own income, projected retirement dates and your proposed standard of living in retirement. Remember that Social Security replaces a higher percentage of working income for lower income-earners than it does for higher earners. This means that higher earners will have to accumulate a larger retirement savings pool.
Let’s do some cursory retirement planning. Assume that you and your wife (who is the same age) will retire at age 67. Your combined Social Security monthly income is projected to total $4,300, and you will have pension income of $1,000 per month. That means that your guaranteed beginning monthly income will be $5,300. If you have determined that you will need $10,000 of pre-tax monthly income in retirement, you will need to generate at least $4,700 monthly from your accumulated retirement assets.
We should factor in some rate of inflation as well as a small (it certainly has been) increase in Social Security benefits. We will assume an inflation rate of 2% and a 0.5% annual increase in Social Security benefits. If this couple were to embark on their retirement journey at age 67 with $1 million in retirement assets, and if that portfolio generated a return of 3% each year, they would deplete their assets at age 91, and be left with only their pension and S.S. income of about $72,000 (at that time) annually vs. the $193,000 of total income they had received in the prior year.
If the portfolio earned 5% each year, their retirement asset pool would last to age 95.
Admittedly, there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to retirement planning, but regardless of your current age, it is never too late to scope out where you are now and the decisions you should make to ensure that your retirement is all you hope it will be.