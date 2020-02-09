To gauge the effectiveness of your financial planning to date, take this quiz to check your family’s financial health. Add up the points based on your responses to each question, and then check the scorecard at the end of the column to see where you stand.
• Do you and your spouse each have a will? Take 1 point for each spouse that has a will.
• Does your spouse (or your children, if you are single) have access to all of your financial data, including: the contact numbers of your life insurance agent, your attorney, your brokerage firm, your IRA vendor, along with access to your bank accounts and safe deposit box? Take one point for yes, -1 for no.
• Does your family have a budget that you follow each month? Take 2 points for yes, -1 for no.
• Do you and your wife each have durable medical powers of attorney? Take one point for each spouse that has such a document. Take -1 for each that does not have this document.
• Are all working spouses contributing enough to any company-sponsored retirement plans to obtain the maximum company match, if any? Or, if you are self-employed, are you making maximum contributions to your IRA, SEP or Keogh plan? Take 1 point for each spouse.
• If you are currently employed and have children who are not yet in college, does the breadwinner have life insurance equal to at least 8 times income? Take 1 point for yes.
• Does your family have an outstanding credit card balance? If no, take 2 points. If yes, and it is over 10% of your combined pre-tax annual income, take -3. If yes, and it is between 5% and 9.9% of your pre-tax annual income, take -2. If it is less than 5% take 1.
• How much does your family spend for housing expenses? (Mortgage or rent + utilities, upkeep, etc.) If the total is more than 25% of your combined pre-tax income, take -2. If the total is between 15% and 24.9%, take 1. If it is less than 15%, take 2 points.
• If you are still employed, what is the percentage of your family’s total savings rate divided by your total family pre-tax income? Total savings should include contributions to qualified plans, Sec. 529 plans, plus personal savings. For greater than 10%, take 2 points. For between 5% and 10%, take one point. Take -1 if less than 5%. If you are retired, take 1 point if you are saving regularly each month.
• If you are still working, do you have disability insurance coverage, either provided by your employer, or purchased by you, that provides at least 2/3 of your current income? Take 1 point for a yes answer.
• If you own or are purchasing your home, do you have a personal umbrella liability policy over and above the limits in your automobile and homeowner policies? If yes, take 1 point. If no, take -1.
• Does your family have an emergency fund accumulated that is at least equal to at least 3 months income? If yes, take 2 points. If no, take -1.
• Have you reviewed your automobile and homeowners’ insurance coverage with your agent in the past 18 months? Take 1 point for yes.
• Regarding your “retirement fund” (whatever that may be), have you spoken with your financial advisor in the past 12 months to re-calibrate your investment risk tolerance with the types of investments that comprise your fund? Take 1 point for yes.
• If you are over 50, have you projected how much retirement income you are on target to receive when you retire? 2 points for yes.
• Are your bank accounts jointly titled between you and your spouse? Take one point if yes. Take -1 if no.
• Are your vehicles jointly titled? Take one point for yes, -1 if no.
Scorecard:
• 22-28 points: Congratulations, your financial health is excellent.
• 15-21 points: Your financial health is good.
• 10-14 points: Your financial health is fair to middlin’.
• 5-9 points: Your financial health is impaired.
• Less than 5 points: You are on life support, financially speaking.