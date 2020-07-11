Two of the realities of investing are risk and reward. If you are going to invest in a stock, for example, there is an element of risk, since the price of the stock could drop from the price you shelled out to purchase it. So, before you pull the trigger, you might ask yourself, what is my risk reward ratio?
Say you paid $25 per share for Widget common stock and you invested a total of $2,500. Your expectation is that Widget’s stock price will rise to $40 within a year. If that scenario were to pan out, your reward would be $1,500. What would happen if the stock were to drop to $10 per share and then you decided to sell it? Your loss would then be $1,500, so your risk/reward ratio would be 1:1. Not so good; in fact, no professional investor should even consider investing in a stock unless that ratio were at least 2:1.
Remember that this computation does not factor in probability. Buying $2,500 worth of lottery tickets is a far better investment from a risk/reward perspective but a horrible choice in terms of probability.
Hedging is a strategy to reduce the amount of risk in a particular transaction.
Using the aforementioned example, assume that you were to purchase a particular derivative known as a put option for Widget stock. This option would give you the right, but not the obligation, to sell Widget stock at a specified future date at a certain price, say $20 per share in 12 months. The put option costs you $1 per share, or $100 in total.
Now, let’s recalculate your risk/reward ratio. If the stock goes to $40 per share and you sell, you paid $2,500+$100=$2,600 and your reward was the gain or $1,400. If the stock dropped to exactly $20, you would be able to sell all of your stock at that price, so you would be out the $100 loss on the stock + the cost of the option, or $200. Your risk reward ratio would be 1,400/700=2:1, making this transaction possibly a reasonable investment.
One time-honored hedging strategy that has been implemented by many conservative investors is that of selling covered calls in stocks that the investor owns. A call option allows the buyer of the option to purchase a particular stock from the option seller within a fixed period of time at a specified price.
Assume I again own 100 shares of Widget stock at $25 per share, and I believe the long-term prospects for this stock are excellent, but I am not sure about the short term. Therefore, I sell to another investor a call option in my Widget stock with a strike price (the price at which I have to sell the stock to him) of $30 per share. I sell this option for $2 per share or $200 in total.
Here are the possible results for me from this strategy:
• If the stock does not go up to $30, the option is now worthless, and I keep the $200 I made selling the option and I still own the stock.
• If the stock goes down below $25 a share, I make the same $200 and I can either keep the stock or sell at the lower price.
• If the Widget stock goes up to $31 per share, I make the $200 from the option, but also $500 from the stock itself, but I no longer own the stock; however, I can always buy more shares at $31 per share.