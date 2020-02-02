For those of us who are nearing or beyond the eligibility age for full Social Security benefits, the continued solvency of the system is of paramount importance. In the absence of some major action from Congress, the current excess trust fund revenue will be depleted by the year 2034.
If this occurs, it is estimated that Social Security would only be able to pay less than 80% of the promised benefits from ongoing payroll taxes. That is not great news, but if Congress were to sit on its collective hands and do nothing, the tax revenues at that time would provide you with 80% of your current benefits. You can rest assured that such will not be the case.
Let’s review the current calculation of S.S. benefits. Currently, the full benefit age is 66 years and 2 months for people born in 1955, and that age will gradually rise to 67 for those born in 1960 or later. Early retirement benefits will continue to be available at age 62, but they will be reduced more as the full benefit age goes up.
An early retirement benefit is reduced 5/9 of 1% for each month before normal retirement age, up to 36 months. If the number of months exceeds 36, then the benefit is further reduced 5/12 of 1% per month.
For example, if the number of reduction months is 60 (the maximum number for retirement at 62 when normal retirement age is 67), then the benefit is reduced by 30%. This maximum reduction is calculated as 36 months times 5/9 of 1% plus 24 months times 5/12 of 1%.
One possible step that Congress and the president could take is to raise the full retirement age to 68. Beginning in 2013, the age would increase by two months each year until it reached 68 in 2028. This is estimated to fill 18% of the funding gap.
Another proposal would raise the full retirement age to 70. Starting in 2023, the age would increase by two months each year until it reached 70 in 2040. This is estimated to fill 44% of the funding gap.
Another approach to closing the funding gap in Social Security is to increase the Payroll Tax Cap. The Social Security payroll tax currently applies to annual earnings up to $110,100. Any wages earned above the current payroll cap of $110,100 are not taxed.
One oft-mentioned possibility is to raise the payroll cap to cover 90% of all earnings, which in 2012 would have meant a cap of about $215,000. This would mean any employee earning more than the current tax cap of $110,100, and the employer, would each have to pay more payroll taxes, up to a total of about $6,500 per year for those earning $215,000 a year or more.
Raising the cap to 90% is estimated to fill 36% of the funding gap.
Making these two changes would eliminate 80% of the 2034 projected shortfall.
Another possibility could be to use a “chained consumer price index” in lieu of using the current Consumer Price Index to calculate incremental increases in benefits each year.
By applying a different formula to the same goods and services data, this index attempts to account for ways consumers change their buying habits when prices change. It is estimated that using this chained approach would generate a smaller increase in future benefits, and the impact of a lower COLA would compound over time, reducing the benefit by 3% after 10 years and 8.5% after 30 years.
Permanently reducing the size of the benefit adjustment every year is estimated to fill 23% of the gap.
Were Congress to make these three changes, the projected 2034 shortfall would be eliminated.
Much of the material in this column came from an excellent AARP paper on this topic.