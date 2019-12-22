The Federal Reserve System plays an important role in the banking industry, and the desired result is a healthy and growing U.S. economy.
To maximize profits, banks would prefer to lend to borrowers as much of their working capital as practical, but the Federal Reserve, by means of its reserve requirement, limits the amount of loans a bank can make. Presently, that limitation is 10% of deposits for banks having more than $124.2 million on deposit, meaning that every impacted bank must retain that percentage of its deposits at their local branch of the Federal Reserve Bank.
If a local bank is short on a given day, it may borrow the requisite funds from the Federal Reserve itself to maintain the reserve requirement. The interest rate that is charged to a borrowing bank is referred to as the Federal Funds rate and is currently at 1.75%. In December 2018, the rate was 2.25%.
A higher Federal Funds rate means banks are less willing to borrow money to keep their reserves at the current required level. Concomitantly, they will lend less money, and the rates that they will charge on the monies they do lend will be higher. Loans would then become more difficult to obtain, and since they will be more expensive, businesses will be less likely to seek loans, and the economy would, in turn, inexorably slow down.
On the other side of the coin, when the Federal Funds rate drops, the opposite phenomenon takes place. Banks are more willing to make loans, businesses can expand, home loans become less expensive, the housing market improves and homeowners take out home equity loans. All this activity tends to expand the economy.
As the nation's central bank, the Fed loans money to the vast network of private banks, thus enabling it to wield the power to regulate the economy by making the money it loans either more costly, through a higher Federal Funds rate, or less expensive by means of a lower rate.
The Federal Reserve System was established in 1913 by the passage of the Federal Reserve Act, which was later amended in 1977. According to this legislation, the Federal Reserve's mandate is "to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates." Because long-term interest rates can remain low only in a stable economic environment, these goals are often referred to as the dual mandate; i.e., the Federal Reserve seeks to promote equally the two objectives of maximum employment and price stability.
Maintaining price stability means keeping inflation in check. Setting low interest rates is called expansionary monetary policy and causes the economy grow faster. If the economy grows too fast, inflation is triggered, which negates the impact of positive economic growth.
As a result, the Fed must perform a delicate balancing act as it steers the future economic course of our country: it must keep interest rates low enough to promote growth, but not so low as to cause inflation.
Conversely, if the economy overheats, the Fed must increase rates just enough to keep inflation in check, but not to put the quietus on economic growth.
The United States has, thankfully, experienced low inflation rates in past few years. In November, the rate ticked up to 2.05%, but was 2.18% a year ago. This rate is quite amazing, given that we are in the longest bull market in the history of our country. Since 2009, the S&P 500 stock index has risen 334%.
Some persons believe that the Fed has artificially kept interest rates low, but one must bear in mind that it “regulates” short term rates only. Long-term interest rates are largely impacted by economic forces: economic growth, inflation, and investor risk tolerance. Currently, these factors are moving in a direction that should foster low interest rates.
The Gross Domestic Product is expected to grow at about 2% per year over the next 10 years; inflation (omitting food and energy prices) is at its lowest levels in recent history, and the aging of our population has made us more risk averse.
Low rates should be with us for many years.