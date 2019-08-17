There has been a great deal of media coverage on the U.S.-China trade discussions, and the latest round of announced retaliatory tariffs by the U.S. has generated roller coaster-like gyrations in the stock market. The media would have us believe the problems are perhaps due to the president’s petulant attitude toward China and his desire to exercise his deal-making skills. Actually, nothing could be further from the truth.
First some background on the economic realities of foreign trade. Let’s assume that the only product that the U.S .and Canada trade with each other are widgets. If the U.S. exports more widgets than it imports from Canada, then, relative to trade with Canada, the value of U.S. currency goes up and the value of the Canadian dollar goes down. The result will be that Canadian citizens will elect to purchase more of their widgets in Canada, since they are cheaper there.
Over time, as the trade imbalance stabilizes, the value of the U.S. dollar will drop and the imbalance will disappear, assuming that neither country elects to set a fixed price of its currency.
When China was invited to join the World Trade Organization in 2001, one of the requirements set forth by the WTO, as a condition of China’s entry, was that China would agree not to devalue its currency, should China export more than it imports. In other words, China agreed to let the free market determine the value of its currency.
Has China kept its promise? The answer is a resounding no, since the Peoples Bank in China, which is controlled by the Communist Party, routinely devalues its currency to maintain, in the case of the U.S., a positive trade balance, which, for us, means we have a trade deficit with China, now totaling more than $300 billion annually.
China agreed to many other provisions when it joined the WTO which the country has not kept, to wit not requiring the transfer of foreign technology as a condition of market access; enterprises in China that are owned or controlled by the government have expanded rather than diminished; foreign banks have not been given the access that had been agreed to; the theft of intellectual property has not abated; among many others.
What is the big deal about a trade deficit, you ask? In a recent presentation to the National Press Club, Commerce Secretary Ross demonstrated the strong correlation between the increase in our trade deficit with China and the loss of millions U.S. jobs in manufacturing. Moreover, China now holds more than $4 trillion dollars of foreign exchange reserves with the U.S. which represents 20% of our Gross Domestic Product.
The upshot of all these Chinese actions is not to benefit its citizenry per se, but rather to line the pockets of the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party. Many of its leaders are billionaires, and their goals are to undermine the global trade system and ensure the survival of their regime.
The goals of the current administration in dealing with Chinese trade are to: (1) utilize a section of the 1974 trade act which provides the United States with the authority to enforce trade agreements, resolve trade disputes, and open foreign markets to U.S. goods and services. In addition, the Act provides that when negotiations to remove the offending trade practices fail, the United States may take action to raise import duties on the foreign country's products as a means to rebalance lost concession. This sort of prescribed action is what the Administration is doing. (2) Halting the escalating trade war and punishing the Chinese for their unfair trade practices; and, (3) ending the forced transfer of technology to China.
There are other threats from China as well as they attempt to transition their manufacturing into high technology areas, which the U.S. has dominated over the years.
Much of this material came from an excellent presentation given recently to the Rotary Club of Aiken by Dr. Frank Xie, who holds the John M. Olin Chair in Business at USC Aiken.