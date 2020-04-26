In stages, the IRS announced first that the required payment date for remitting your federal tax due was moved back to July 15, 2020. Subsequently, the IRS announced that the required filing date deadline was also delayed until July 15.
There had been some confusion having one payment date and one filing date, and most people don't realize that the penalty for a late filing is more severe that paying your taxes late.
The late filing penalty is 5% of the additional taxes owed amount for every month (or fraction thereof) your return is late, up to a maximum of 25%. If you file more than 60 days after the due date, the minimum penalty is $210 or 100% of your unpaid tax, whichever is less.
The IRS penalty for paying late is 0.5% for each month or part of a month that the tax goes unpaid, but it can't exceed 25% of the total tax you owe.
Now that the two dates have been reconciled, the confusion has been removed.
There had been, however, some remaining confusion regarding estimated quarterly payments. Many of us make estimated tax payments each quarter. The first payment date for 2020 had been April 15, but that first quarterly payment date has also been moved back to July 15. That meant that the second payment date would have been due prior to the delayed date for the first payment.
Subsequently, the IRS announced that the required payment date for the second quarterly payment has also been moved to July 15. So, both the first and second quarterly payment dates are not July 15, 2020. The third and fourth dates are unchanged: Sept. 15 and Jan. 15, 2021.
The IRS does provide a convenient means to pay one’s quarterly estimated taxes quite painlessly. Here are the steps:
• Navigate to irs.gov.
• Select Make a Payment.
• Select either Bank Account (direct pay) or debit or credit card.
• Select Make a Payment, then choose Estimated tax.
Finish by entering your personal information and making your payment.
The only persons who might want to delay filing their tax returns and paying are those with an income tax liability. Otherwise, why allow the Treasury to have the interest-free use of your money in the form of your tax return?
The delay in the tax filing date had a ripple effect on the required payment dates for other qualified plans. The last date for a 2019 IRA and HSA contribution had been April 15, 2020. However, the IRS recently announced that the deadline for making Individual Retirement Account and Health Savings Account contributions for the 2019 tax year has been extended to July 15, 2020. (This also applies to Medical Savings Plans.)
This deferral also applies even if you have already filed your 2019 tax return.
For persons who had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019, or were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019, and didn't plan to, the IRS has established a site so these persons can enter enough information to qualify for a stimulus check at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.