Question from a reader: I have been investing regular amounts in the stock market over the past several years, but now I have a lump sum of money to invest. My friend at work told me that it would be wiser for me to divide up my lump sum and put in into the market each month over the next year. Is that a good idea?
Greg’s answer: What your fiend is recommending is a technique known as dollar cost averaging. It is the practice of accumulating shares of stock or a mutual fund by investing a constant amount of money each period, regardless of the price of the stock. In this manner, proponents of dollar cost averaging state that the beauty of this system is that when the stock slumps you are buying more shares, and when it is pricier, you are buying fewer shares.
Proponents also say that DCA It is an especially good way to accumulate shares if your budget is limited. Also, if you are dollar cost averaging by the book, you should not be second-guessing the market, deciding to skip an installment because the stock is up or down. DCA is meant to be a methodical system with little or no deviations.
Dollar cost averaging has been touted as being an excellent method to cushion individual investors from the vagaries of the stock market, by ameliorating the impact of stock price movement. Typically, DCA practitioners will trot out stories such as this one: Investor A uses DCA to invest $100 and buy shares in Acme Widgets. The first month, the stock price was $10 per share, and the price dropped $2 per month over the next four months, all the way down to $2 per share. The following month, the stock price reversed itself and went up to $4, and then $6 per share. Investor A, chagrined, sold his stock at $6 per share, expecting a big loss. In actual practice, he had purchased 155.833 shares of stock over the seven-month period with his $700 investment, and when he sold the stock at $6 per share, he netted a $235 profit (not counting transaction costs). By investing over time, investor A was supposedly able to reduce the risk of buying Acme, and, in this conjured example, DCA would have produced spectacular results.
I surfed the web and found this statement on a financial services firm website: "Dollar-cost averaging helps you avoid investing too much when the market is high and too little when the market is low."
The problem is – it simply is not true.
Academicians have known this for more than 25 years, since an article debunking the concept appeared in the Journal of Financial & Quantitative Analysis in 1979. Since then countless scholarly studies have confirmed this position. And yet, "despite more than two decades of damning evidence, Dollar Cost Averaging remains as popular as ever amongst the rank and file of individual investors," wrote Moshe Arye Milevsky of the York University (Ontario, Canada) School of Business in a 2001 journal article.
The solution is simple: Invest however you wish. It all comes out in the wash.
So why do so many people persist in believing that this old dog really knows how to hunt? Maybe because it has a psychological appeal: If the market dips, people will be happy because DCA will be saving them money; and if the market goes up, people will be happy regardless.
Here is what Benjamin Felix, a portfolio manager for PWL Capital wrote recently in his excellent treatise on Dollar Cost Averaging vs. Lump Sum Investing: “Dollar-cost averaging is the decision to gradually deploy a lump sum of cash into the stock market to avoid ex-post regretful timing. We have shown that Dollar-Cost Averaging consistently trails lump sum investing about 2/3 of the time.”