It has long been known by successful stock market investors that investing in quality companies and utilizing a buy and hold approach has proved to be perhaps the most effective way to build and grow wealth. One only has to look no further than Warren Buffet to appreciate that fact.
What many persons are not aware of is the importance of using dividends from the stock that one owns as a means to turbo-charge investment results. I found an excellent example of this fact on the seekingalpha.com website. Over the two year period from 2013-2014, investing in one ETF: SPY (which is based on the S&P 500 stock index), reinvested dividends only made a 6% difference in total return. However, over a 10-year period, the difference was a staggering 38%.
One way to take advantage of the power of a buy and hold approach is to reinvest the dividends through what is referred to as a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, known as a DRIP. Usually, these plans require you to own at least one share of stock to initiate the program, but some companies allow you to invest as little as $10-$25 per month to get started.
The advantages of such plans are many:
• When your dividends are used to purchase additional shares of stock, you don’t have to pay a brokerage commission;
• There are no investment minimum requirements, since you can enroll in a DRIP plan if you own one share of stock. Another bonus is that you can purchase fractional shares of stock with your dividends. If your stock price is $50 and the current dividend is $40, the DRIP plan will enable your dividend to purchase .8 shares of the stock.
• Investing in this manner enables you to dollar cost average, and the re-investing is automatic.
There is a wealth of information online concerning DRIPs, and if you Google “Computershare Buy Direct Plan,” you can select “All Plans” and see every company that offers direct stock purchases or a dividend reinvestment plan. Naturally, not every company uses Computershare, since some blue chip companies administer their own DRIP plans. Duke Power and Proctor & Gamble are only two examples of such companies.
There are some caveats with DRIP plans, however. The first is that you have no say-so over the price that you will pay for a stock, either when new shares are purchased, or whenever dividends are reinvested. Usually, these plans will deduct the agreed upon amount from your bank account on the same day each month, and then buy the stock at the price that day. For example, Johnson & Johnson, purchases shares on the 7th of each month.
Although the purchase of a stock may be commission-free, selling the stock may not be. It depends on the company; in some cases you will be required to sell your shares through a brokerage firm or pay the company a fee to sell the stock. The upshot is that DRIP plans are most cost effective when you purchase the stock and reinvest its dividends over the long haul. They offer a great way for an investor to set aside $50 to $100 (or more) each month and buy stock in high quality companies.
What companies, you ask? You might want to consider Phillip Morris, whose forward dividend yield is a whopping 6.2%; Pfizer yielding 3.9%; 3M paying 3.3% and the list goes on. The point is: DRIP plans allow the small investor to purchase high quality stocks without any transaction expenses and have the dividends reinvested automatically.
Remember this point: when the dividends are reinvested in these programs, there is a tax liability, based on the dollar value of the dividends that are reinvested. When you sell the stock in a DRIP plan, those shares that have been held for at least one year are taxed at favorable capital gains rates.