We have all seen the television ads touting the efficacy of filing for bankruptcy, but the question remains: What impact will pursuing this course of action have on one’s financial future?
The major impact of legislation enacted in 2005 was to make it more difficult to use bankruptcy to eliminate debt. The most oft-travelled road to have debts discharged is by filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. One of the requirements of the 2005 legislation was to require all individual debtors to undergo credit counseling at least six months prior to filing for bankruptcy relief. After the petition for bankruptcy has been filed with the Federal Court, persons must subsequently complete a financial management course.
In South Carolina, a person's income and expenses will be reviewed to ascertain if the individual's financial situation qualifies him to utilize the provisions of Chapter 7. The bankruptcy court will use a "means test" by comparing one's average income for the 6- month period before filing with the median income in South Carolina. If you have a two-person household, the median income level for bankruptcy filings is currently $60,434. If your income is less, you may choose Chapter 7; if it is greater, you must then complete the means test by comparing your income to allowable expenses, and if your total net income over the next 5 years is above a disposable income threshold, there are additional tests you must take to qualify for Chapter 7.
Certain expenses cannot be eliminated by bankruptcy, such as child support payments and back taxes, among others.
If you flunk the means test, you are not eligible for Chapter 7 but must use Chapter 13 to propose a repayment plan to pay off all or part of your debts over a period of as long as five years. If you stick with the program, your remaining debts will be canceled at the end of the agreed upon period.
The actual filing for bankruptcy requires the submission of detailed financial information, including a listing of:
• A list of creditors with amounts owed and the type of debt.
• The sources and amounts of a person's income.
• A property listing.
• A detailed listing of monthly expenses.
Once the case has been filed in a South Carolina District Court, a bankruptcy trustee will be named to take control of your assets that cannot be protected. This trustee will sell your other assets and use the proceeds to pay off your creditors. Exempt assets include your home, up to an equity value of $10,000 (if you are married), Social Security future receipts, a vehicle with a net value of less than $1,200 and some other benefit payments that you will receive in the future.
The result of completing the process will be to release an individual from personal liability from most debts and prevent your creditors from attempting to collect from you after the discharge of your debts by the court. The discharged debts are not considered taxable income.
So, what is the impact of bankruptcy on your credit? If your credit score had been good, then it will take a huge hit. On the other hand, if you had a bad score and your debt-to-asset ratio was high, then it is likely that your credit score will not go down and could improve.
Remember that declaring for bankruptcy can impact your future employment prospects for higher paying positions of $75,000 or more. Worse still, credit reporting agencies can report your bankruptcy for as long as 10 years, if you ever apply for a future loan.
Those facts notwithstanding, filing for bankruptcy may make sense for individuals who are awash in debt with no other way out from their financial quagmire. You will need an experienced bankruptcy attorney, so shop carefully.