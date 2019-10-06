When you purchase an asset that you might decide to sell in the future, the amount you paid for the asset is known as your cost basis. When you sell that asset, your gain or loss on the sale is equal to selling price – your basis at the time of the sale. As a result, if you bought a 1968 Mustang in 2015 for $30,000 and sold it in 2018 for $46,000, your gain would be $16,000 and, since you owned the Mustang for longer than one year, the gain is a long-term capital gain. This gain may be subject to a tax rate of 0%, 15% or 20%, depending on your taxable income and filing status.
Had you replaced the engine in the Mustang at a cost of $11,000, your basis when you sold it (called your adjusted basis) would have been $30,000 + $11,000 = $41,000, and your gain would have been $5,000. The bottom line is that gains on the sale of personal property are taxable, but losses on the sale of personal property are not deductible.
When it comes to business property, basis can be increased due to permanent improvements in the asset, or basis can be reduced by depreciation taken during the time that the asset was used in business.
Your cost basis in stocks includes any brokerage commissions you had to pay on the transaction. If you paid $100 for 10 shares of XYZ plus a brokerage commission of $5, your cost basis per share would equal $10.05.
Should you purchase a stock at different times and at different prices, each block of shares is likely to have a different cost and holding period. You are permitted to pick and choose among the high- or low-cost and long- or short-term shares when you sell – and make the sale work to your best tax advantage.
If you can't adequately identify the shares you sold and you bought the shares at various times for different prices, the basis of the stock sold is the “first-in, first out” method. This means that the stocks you purchased first are deemed to have been sold first.
The IRS requires stock brokerage firms to report your cost basis to them when you sell an investment only if that investment was purchased after one of the following dates: Jan. 1, 2011, for stocks and Jan. 1, 2012, for mutual funds.
Whether or not a brokerage reports your cost basis to the IRS, you’re responsible for reporting the correct amount when you file your taxes. And the accounting method you choose to identify the shares you sell can make a big difference in the amount you end up paying.
As an example, assume you bought 500 shares of XYZ at $10 per share in 2009, and in 2014 you purchased 500 more shares at $40 per share. The stock kept appreciating, so you decided to sell 200 shares now at $100 per share. Using the FIFO method, your gain would be 200 shares multiplied by (100-10) = $18,000.
By specifically identifying the shares you want to sell, in this hypothetical example, your gain would be 200 shares multiplied by (100-40) = $12,000, thus saving you $6,000 in taxes.
One of the most important rules regarding basis becomes operative when an asset owner dies and leaves property to an heir. This tax treatment is commonly referred to as a step-up in basis.
Assume that Bill had purchased 1000 shares of XYZ at $2 per share in 1980. Today those shares are worth $150 per share. If Bill passes away today and wills those shares to his daughter, Mary, she receives a stepped-up basis in the stock equal to its value on the date Bill died. There is some wiggle room here, since the stock value as of the date of death can be used, or the executor can instead elect to value the property at six months after the date of death.
When Mary sells the stock, her basis in the stock is “stepped up” to $150 per share and any taxes due will be calculated using $150 as the cost basis, rather than Bill’s original basis of $2 per share – a huge tax benefit in this example.
However, the converse is also true. Assume Bill purchased the stock at $100 per share and the stock price had dropped to $50 per share. If the stock were left to Mary, her basis would be stepped down to $50 per share instead of the $100 that Bill paid for the stock originally.