The recent CARES legislation provides a $2 trillion boost to offset the financial losses caused by the coronavirus. The package provides funds for businesses as well as for individuals, but we will focus on the individual side in this column.
First, in order to qualify for a stimulus payment, you must have a Social Security number and you cannot be claimed as a dependent by someone else’s tax return.
If you filed a 2019 tax return and had your refund direct deposited into your bank account, you need do nothing. If you qualify based on your adjusted gross income, you will receive the payment in your bank account within the next two weeks. Your adjusted gross income is found on line 8b of your 2019 tax return.
Stimulus checks will be up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for joint taxpayers, and an additional $500 for each qualifying child (the requirement here is the same as those for a dependent status on your tax return).
The income threshold for singles is $75,000 to $99,000. If your AGI is less, you will receive the full payment. If your income is between the two amounts, you will receive a prorated amount. If more, you will receive nothing
For heads of households the range is $112,500-$142,500; for married filing jointly, the range is $150,000-$198,000.
If you have not yet filed your 2019 return you should do so now, and if you are getting a tax refund, choose to receive that refund through direct deposit. This will ensure that the IRS has the most current tax filing and direct deposit information for you, which they will use to determine individual stimulus check amounts.
Stimulus checks will be based on information from your most recent tax return and will be reconciled in tax year 2020 to ensure you received the correct rebate amount. If you are underpaid based on your 2020 income you will receive a tax credit. If you are overpaid, you will not have to pay it back.
The Treasury recently announced that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an Economic Impact Payment. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts.
“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need do nothing and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.”
Many Americans are not required to file an income tax return, and my seasonal employer TurboTax, in partnership with the IRS, established an online solution to help this group easily get their stimulus payment. The TurboTax Stimulus Registration product was designed to help low-income Americans easily file a minimum tax return with the IRS, which will then have the information needed to determine their stimulus eligibility. Users simply answer a few questions and then choose to receive their payment via direct deposit or check. The IRS strongly recommends selecting direct deposit, so that taxpayers can get their stimulus payment as quickly as possible.
Finally, if you did file in 2018 and 2019 and received your refund in a check, watch for the IRS to establish another website where you can enter your bank account info. Otherwise, you could have to wait several weeks to receive your check.
