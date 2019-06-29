Many individuals and families, mine included, have more than one health insurance plan. In order that coverage providers don’t overpay, a very important provision was enacted some years ago by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners known as Coordination of Benefits. This procedure sets forth the process to determine, in the case of a medical claim, which insurance company (or in some case, the Federal Government) pays first (is the primary entity) and which pays second (is secondary).
If you have two plans, it does not mean that you would receive double the benefits, but it is possible that you will be able to better cover health insurance expenses through the coordination of benefits process.
The most common situation that could involve coordination of benefits occurs when both spouses work and each have health insurance that is provided through their employers. The first step is to determine which plan is primary and which is secondary.
Here are some common situations involving dual coverage:
1. If you are married and both you and your spouse have separate health plans, your employer's plan is usually considered primary for you, and your spouse's plan would be secondary for you. The spouse’s plan would be primary for him/her and your plan would be secondary
2. If your child is covered under both parents’ plans year, the rule is that the plan of the parent with the first birthday in a calendar is primary. The rule does not pertain to age; rather, it is the first birthday month. If parents have the same birthday, the primary coverage will go to the plan that has covered a parent longer.
3. If the parents are divorced, the child is usually covered by the parent who has custody. If the child's custodial parent has remarried, the step-parent's plan may provide secondary coverage for the child. The plan of the parent who doesn't have custody usually pays last. If it's joint custody, the birthday rule usually applies. If the divorce decree states that one parent is responsible for the healthcare expenses of the child, that named parent’s plan is primary and the other parent's policy is secondary. If the decree states that both parents are responsible, then their plans would be given the same priority and the birthday rule would determine for whose plan would pay first.
4. If the child has his/her own policy (from school or work) and is still on the parent's policy until age 26, the child's health plan is primary; the parent's plan is secondary.
5. If one of your children is married and is covered under their spouse’s plan, the child can stay on his parent’s plan until age 26 (marriage changes nothing in this regard). So, it's the same as if the child were single: the child's or child's spouse's health plan is primary and the parent's plan is secondary. If the child gave birth while still on the parent’s plan, the newborn will need to be covered by his/her parent, not by the grandparent. The grandchild is not a dependent of the grandparents, thus their insurance would not extend to that child.
6. If you get injured on the job, workers' comp pays first.
7. If you have COBRA benefits from your previous employer and coverage with your new employer, your new employer's plan is primary and COBRA is secondary.
8. Medicare is always primary if you are retired. If you are covered under Medicare and still working, your coverage at work is secondary if the private insurance is a group plan with 100 or fewer employees. If the plan has more than 100 employees, Medicare is secondary. Medicare is primary if the private plan is an individual policy.
9. Medicaid is always pays last if there are multiple plans.