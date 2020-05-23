Individual Retirement Accounts were first introduced as part of ERISA, the mammoth retirement plan overhaul that was enacted in 1974. Originally, the deductible maximum contribution was 15% of earned income, but not more than $1,500 in a tax year. Over the intervening years, deductible contributions have been gradually increased. In 2020, individuals may contribute and deduct a maximum of $6,000 annually to a traditional IRA, while persons 50 and over can contribute and deduct an additional $1,000 annually.
Tax Code Section 401 deals with employer-sponsored retirement plans, and section (k) was added as part of the Revenue Act of 1978. This section allowed participating employees to defer compensation on a pre-tax basis to an employer-sponsored thrift plan. Prior to that enactment, thrift plans only allowed after-tax employee contributions.
In 1972 when I worked as a retirement plan specialist for Aetna, we marketed a type of money purchase pension plan for employers that enabled plan contributions to be funded entirely by pre-tax employee salary reductions. Since we were the only game in town at that time, such plans were extremely popular, once we convinced the CPA and legal communities that they were legal.
In 1981, the IRS issued regulations that extended this salary-reduction privilege to 401(k) plans and within two years the acceptance of these plans by Fortune 500 companies fueled a huge increase in the number of new employer-sponsored retirement plans established in the U.S.
Sadly though, one of the casualties of this widespread 401(k) plan adoption increase was the demise of defined benefit pension plans. As a result, the burden of providing retirement income shifted from employers to employees, and many rank and file employees will never enjoy the level of guaranteed income that defined benefit plans provided.
Participants in IRA’s and 401(k) plans both enjoy pre-tax contributions as well as tax-deferred growth until monies are withdrawal, ideally, as retirement income. Both plans penalize plan withdrawals that are removed from the program prior to age 59½ and both require that at least a minimum specified withdrawal occurs annually no later than beginning at age 72.
The major differences between 401(k) plans and IRA’s are: a 401(k) plan must be sponsored by an employer, while an individual IRA may be established by an individual with earned income. IRA contributions may also be made for non-working spouses, provided the wage earner has enough income for both contributions.
The maximum deductible contribution limits are quite different, since 401(k) plans allow pre-tax employee contributions of up to $26,000 in 2020 (for those 50 and older), and the employer can contribute up to an additional $37,500 in 2020.
Persons over age 70 with earned can now make traditional IRA contributions, along with non-working spouse contributions in 2020.
There are other differences: If the sponsoring employer allows plan loans, participants in 401(k) plans may borrow up to 50% of their vested account balance, but not more that $50,000. Plan loans must the repaid generally within 5 years, but if they are not repaid in a timely manner, they become taxable, and may be subject to early withdrawal penalties. Loans are not allowed from IRA’s.
IRA’s provide more relief from the 10% early distribution penalties. For example, distributions from IRA’s that are used for certain educational expenses are not subject to the 10% early distribution penalty. Those educational expenses include tuition, administrative fees, equipment, supplies and books, but the student must be enrolled at least ½ time and the institution must be approved. No such exception is available for 401(k) plan withdrawals.
IRA withdrawals of up to $10,00 to purchase a first home do not incur the early withdrawal penalty, but no such exception is available for 401(k) plans. A 401(k) participant could take a loan for this purpose, but the loan must be repaid in a timely a manner.