My dear father loved to wheel and deal when it came to buying a new car. His mantra was to trade in his old car every two or three years for the latest model. In 1952, he purchased a new Plymouth and later in the same year traded that car in for a 1952 Mercury! I suspect the smell of the new Mercury drove him to make the trade.
Back in the '50s, '60s and even '70s, trading cars regularly may have made sense, given the fact that many of those earlier vehicles were not constructed with the long view in mind.
Beginning with the introduction of higher quality foreign, mainly Japanese, vehicles in the '80s and '90s, the paradigm shifted. The car-driving population began to comprehend that well-made vehicles could be driven for 100,000 miles or more and still provide safe, often economical, transportation. Consumer Reports recently published that the average life expectancy of a well-maintained vehicle is about 8 years or 150,000 miles.
Sadly, most of us do not do our homework when it comes to analyzing objectively the cost of a new vehicle over several years versus driving our current vehicle and keeping it well-maintained over the same period.
I remember the early days of my professional career when it was a widely held view that successful persons had to appear successful, and that often meant driving an upscale, newer vehicle. Now, I suspect the opposite view is more realistic.
However, I am fully cognizant that many of us purchase the vehicles we want and can afford without worrying too much about the cost. If you are in that group, congratulations on your success.
Several years ago, Honda awarded a new 2012 Honda to an owner who was the first Honda owner to have driven his vehicle for 1 million miles. His secret? He followed the owner’s manual and maintenance schedule religiously, according to Honda. The owner, Joe LoCicero, of Saco, Maine, checked his fluids weekly and changed the motor oil every 5,000 miles, always using the same brand. He also altered the viscosity of the motor oil, based on the season. Moreover, he never allowed the fuel tank to get close to empty. Over the course of the 21 years that he owned the vehicle, he replaced the radiator twice, both cooling fans once and the fuel pump. Interestingly, the fuel pump lasted for 741,000 miles.
When I began to explore this topic online, I discovered that there are several online calculators designed to help one determine whether it makes sense to keep what you have or buy new. The one I found most helpful was by Allstate Insurance.
If you currently own an older vehicle and are facing major repair costs, the decision to keep and repair versus buying a newer vehicle becomes more critical. Generally, it the cost of the repair is more than one-half of the current value of the vehicle, it is probably time to dump the clunker and replace it with a newer vehicle.
Remember that when you drive a new vehicle off the dealer’s lot, the car is immediately worth considerably less than what you paid for it.
The lesson to be learned is that it often makes more sense to buy a slightly used vehicle that one that is brand new: Several years ago, I had taken my used Honda Accord in for service (I always go to the dealer, since they have a complete maintenance record of my car) and a 2013 Accord was in the dealer show room. It turned out that the car had been driven by the sales manager, and I was able to buy that car for 75% of the retail cost, even though the newer model only had 6,000 miles on it.