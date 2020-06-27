Thankfully, the incidence of home break-ins in Aiken is low, but that does not mean that your home will never be targeted by burglars, and living within a gated community does not necessarily burglar-proof your home
In the United States, about 60% of reported burglary offenses occur in the daytime when a residence is not occupied, and burglaries take place most often during the summer months. If your home is secluded and not readily visible by neighbors or passersby, it could be an inviting target for thieves.
Here are some basic guidelines to keep you and your home safer.
• Make certain that all of your valuable items are covered by a special rider to your Homeowner's Policy. Check with your insurance agent if you are not sure or have not reviewed your coverage recently. Maintain an up to date record (with pictures) of your household possessions. Store this inventory in your safe deposit box.
• Do not keep valuable jewelry that you wear infrequently in your home – rather keep those items in a safe deposit box. Store the other valuable items that you wear often in a place that is not in your bedroom, since burglars will look there first.
• If you don't have a home security system, consider having one installed. If you do have such a system installed, ALWAYS engage it when you leave your residence, even when you are simply going to the grocery store for milk. Statistics show that homes that are robbed usually have a security system and that was not turned on.
• Security experts recommend that residents engage their home security systems when they retire for the evening, remembering to not turn on the motion detectors.
• If you don't have a home security system, keeping your car keys beside your bed will allow you to hit the panic button on your car alarm if you hear an intruder. Always call 911 if you fear that your home is being invaded.
• Dogs can be great deterrents against burglars, but the size of a pooch is no indication of its effectiveness as a guard dog. Unless they have been specially trained, larger breeds do not bark when intruders approach. Our pooch, Bailey, weighs about 18 pounds, but he barks whenever anyone comes near our house. In most cases, small "yappers" are much better deterrents.
• If you are going to leave your home for an extended period of time, the best defense is to hire a house sitter, particularly if you have valuable items in your home. If that is not an option, do not leave a light on all the time when you leave on a trip. It is far better to use timers and turn a light or two on in different parts of your home during the evening hours.
• When you retire for the evening or leave your home, make certain that all of your doors that open to the outside are locked. Additionally, every means of entrance should have a deadbolt lock.
• If you have sliding glass doors in your home, purchase special locking devices for such doors.
• Make certain that your window locks are secure. Deadbolt window locks are available online for under $10.
• Homes that have exterior lighting on during the evening are statistically less likely to be burglarized.
• Install curtains in your garage and basement windows. Do not store house keys "under the mat" or in other easily accessible place outside.
• Home security experts disagree on whether you should stop your newspaper and have your mail held when you are away for more than a few days. If your neighbor is as dependable as is my wife's dear sister, then it may be preferable to have that person pick up your mail and newspaper for you. Otherwise, stop both deliveries while you are away.
• If you are on good terms with your next door neighbor, let them know when you will be away and whether or not lights will be turned on (hopefully with timers) during the evening.