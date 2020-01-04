OK, I confess; I am not very good at keeping my New Year’s resolutions. Over the years, I have made all the usual resolutions: lose weight, eat better, etc., but until I was motivated to make some serious changes in my lifestyle, nothing happened.
Almost seven years ago, my wife’s friend had shed over 35 pounds and she looked terrific. Barbara discovered that her friend had been working out with a personal trainer, and her adherence to his advice regarding diet and exercise had made the difference.
Long story short: Barbara went to the guy’s studio and was impressed by what she saw and experienced. On a dare, I went and was hooked as well. Fast forward – we are still working out five days a week with this trainer and our lives are the better for it.
Back to resolutions; the bottom line to our modest success with physical fitness stems from a commitment that we made to stick with it, no matter how unfit we were.
Therefore, commit to keeping this resolution and it may just change your financial life. It doesn’t require you to buy anything or change your spending or saving habits in order to be successful. However, keeping this resolution can be the springboard to better financial outcomes for you and your family.
DRUM ROLL … Here is the resolution: keep track of every penny you spend going forward. You don’t need a fancy computer program to keep track of your expenditures. All you need do is to write down where every dollar of your income goes, and I mean everything. Try to be as detailed as possible.
At the end of the first month, organizing your expenditures by category will enable you to see exactly where you are spending your money. At the end of three months, you will have a short-term outline of your spending, and you may discover that you are frittering your money way on items that you don’t really need.
After six months, you will be in position to formulate a budget going forward (if you don’t already have one), since it is a virtual certainty that you will have eliminated the leaks that heretofore had sprung in your financial boat, and, hopefully, you will then be spending your money on items and categories that are really important to you.
Here is another helpful suggestion to follow in 2020. If you or you and your spouse are considering a major purchase in 2020, don’t make a buying decision when you first inspect the item.
Here is how this could work. Say, you and your spouse are considering the purchase of a new 65-inch Smart HDTV. While you two were out shopping, you saw one that had an unbelievable picture, and you were sorely tempted to spend $1,900 and have the television delivered to your house that day.
Don’t.
I suggest that you obtain all the information that you can about the model you saw, and get the salesperson’s business card and head home. Over the new few days, you and your spouse can search the internet and ascertain if that model is the right one for you and if the price is competitive.
After completing your research, if the two of you agree that purchasing this TV is right for your family, and that you can comfortably afford it, then go for it. Using this technique will enable you to reduce and even eliminate your impulsive purchases in 2020. The payoff will be the money that you can allocate to more important items.
I can state unequivocally that the male of the species is more prone to impulsive spending than are members of the fairer sex.
More on the Secure Act: A person who inherited an IRA account before 2020 can continue to receive those proceeds over his/her life expectancy. Certain beneficiaries can continue to “stretch” their payments going forward: spouses, disabled or chronically ill beneficiaries and younger children of the original account owner – but only until they reach the age of majority, and then the 10-year rule will apply.