For an American, Normandy is a must-see on a trip to France.
Normandy is where the allies of World War II began their efforts in earnest to take back France from the Nazis.
The area of Normandy has a history entwined with American ancestors. This northern part of France, located on the English Channel, was taken early on by the Celts from across the Channel in Great Britain. William the Conqueror was from Normandy – in 1066 he took a portion of England at the Battle of Hastings.
But an everlasting connection between Normandy and the United States seems to have been forged on D-Day. On June 6, 1944, the United States, Great Britain and Canada joined forces to invade France through Normandy to take the country back from German control, which had been established during France’s subjugation under Adolf Hitler.
A visit to Omaha Beach, Utah Beach and Pointe du Hoc is a reminder of the price of war.
Pointe du Hoc is the place where Army Rangers came in during the night before D-Day in an effort to compromise the German positions in advance. Visitors cannot help but be impressed at the daunting task this must have been – the sheerness of the cliffs these young men had to climb is incredible. Many, many lives were lost even before the June 6 assault on the beaches.
The entire harbor area the Allies used on D-Day gives visitors pause, as well. It’s impossible not to visualize so many very youthful soldiers climbing the cliffs and departing the boats onto the beaches as Germans shot down on them from high above.
The fascinating thing is that, except for the grass that has grown over, the battle sites look very much as they must have looked in 1944. The French have not done anything to “improve” the lay of the land. There are still German bunkers visible on the hillside. There are still craters where bombs were dropped. In fact, as you drive into the area of the beaches, there are a few pieces of equipment left just as they stood on D-Day.
The French have worked hard to keep the area as a reminder of what the Allies did to push back the German army that had, by that point, occupied virtually all of France.
Tour guides are quick to point out that, despite the destruction that took place during Operation Overlord, despite the loss of civilian lives during the bombings, the French are eternally grateful for all that the Allies, and the Americans in particular, did for the cause of French freedom.
The D-Day harbor is a perpetual testament to that appreciation.
Not only have the beaches been maintained, but there is a museum with artifacts from D-Day, so visitors can see first hand some of the documents from that wartime campaign, as well as uniforms, day-to-day equipment from both sides of the war and photographs from that time.
Then there’s the American Cemetery and Memorial, set aside in remembrance of all those soldiers from the United States who lost their lives in the D-Day campaign. The semicircular Wall of the Missing surrounds a reflecting pool, a chapel and a statue of “Spirit of American Youth Rising from the Waves.” On the walls are etched the names of the 1,500 American soldiers who were unaccounted for following D-Day.
But by far the most moving sight is the rows and rows of white grave markers in the cemetery. Each marker bears the name of one of the 9,000 fallen soldiers buried there, or it bears the designation “known only to God,” if the soldier was never identified. The markers are surrounded by perfectly manicured lawns and gardens, set against the backdrop of Omaha Beach.
The view of the markers appears to evoke the same response from everyone – whether American or not. Visitors instinctively treat the vista with an enormous degree of reverence. There is virtually no talking as tourists walk the rows of markers, many searching for a family member – there is a guide that shows the location of each fallen soldier’s grave.
Each day at 4 p.m. the flags on the two poles in the cemetery are lowered as “Taps” is played, and everything stops – everything. No one moves, no sound is made, until the flags have been lowered and folded. It doesn’t seem to matter whether a visitor is an American or not. Even those working on the grounds stop whatever they’re doing until the ceremony is complete. It is as though all recognize the import of the moment, dedicated each day to those who lost their lives in the name of freedom – freedom not only for France, but freedom for the world.