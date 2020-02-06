The following students at Newberry College were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester: Brooke Berry , Preston Bowers, Cameron Campbell, Payton Dawkins , Kelsey Elrod , Mylaysia Gates, Kelly Gunter , Kaylyn Herlong, Brandon Paradise , Kaylie Pridgen , Mattie Yarbrough
Students receiving recognition on the dean’s list had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.
Coats named to dean’s list
Jordan Coats of New Ellenton was named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at the University of Rhode Island.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average. The list includes students who have not yet declared their majors as well as those from all of the University’s undergraduate academic colleges.